Why A Higher Microwave Wattage Isn't Always Better

Microwaves have made cooking and heating food more convenient than ever. Think about it: Last night's dinner is ready to eat for lunch in a matter of minutes, and all you had to do was pop a container in, close the door, and set the timer. You can even fry food in your microwave if you have no other options. Larger versions of these appliances tend to have higher wattages, around 800 to 1,000 watts and above, which you might think is the most desirable. But there are instances where it can be better to have a microwave with a lower wattage, in the 600- to 800-watt range, and it all depends on how much you use it and what you use it for.

For example, if you don't find yourself using a microwave all the time, or you only use it to reheat refrigerated leftovers, cook little prepackaged frozen meals, or give your morning coffee an afternoon warm-up, you can definitely get away with a lower-watt appliance. You might even find yourself displeased at how atomically hot, and possibly overcooked, a higher-wattage microwave leaves your food. Also, if you have a small kitchen, unless you really value and will use a big, powerful microwave, it doesn't make sense to buy one that will take up a lot of space you don't have.