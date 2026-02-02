How To Fry Food In The Microwave – If You Have No Other Options

Your microwave has plenty of unexpected uses, and if you're in a pinch, it can even double as a fryer. While this isn't one of its more specialized functions, it can be effective in certain scenarios.

A microwave uses electromagnetic waves to make water molecules in food vibrate rapidly, heating them from the inside out. So how does this translate to "frying?" In practice, the food doesn't truly fry in the traditional sense, but added oil can heat up enough to lightly sear the surface. This makes the microwave frying technique best applied to small, thin items like fried onions to elevate a salad or garlic chips to scatter across a bowl of creamy cauliflower soup. Larger items that require deep-frying and super-hot oil temperatures should always be done on the stovetop.

To microwave-fry small aromatics, place them in a shallow bowl with oil and heat in short intervals, checking frequently to monitor progress. Safety is especially important here. Make sure to always cover the bowl with a damp paper towel, as the oil can spit as it heats, creating a mess inside your microwave. Keep a close eye on the oil as well. If its smoke point is exceeded, it can begin to smoke or even catch fire. For this reason, avoid low smoke-point oils such as unrefined oils or extra-virgin olive oil. Neutral oils like sunflower or canola are much safer options — but with that said, for the most reliable results and a truly crispy garnish, the stovetop remains the superior option.