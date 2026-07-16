How To Make Poached Eggs Easier With This Vintage Thrift Store Find

If you're among those of us who find poaching eggs a challenge, listen up! There's a fairly decent list of mistakes that you can make when poaching eggs, but a handy little tool called the Perfect Egg Poacher, manufactured by Perfect Automatic Egg Timer and Manufacturing Company in Fulton, Chicago, in 1921, helps prevent many of them. If you find yourself feeling like you're on the wrong side of a late-night infomercial — hand on your shaking head, wondering why your whites don't stay together and your yolks are overdone — this simple gadget is for you.

In a video, YouTuber @xetaprime shows the metal poacher with two cups on each side attached to a tall cylindrical handle. All you need to do is place it in a pot with water that nearly reaches the top of the cups. Heat until it's gently bubbling, crack your eggs into the cups, and watch the magic happen. Once they're cooked, pull up on a single small release handle to create space for excess liquid to drain from each egg cup. Then, simply transfer the beautifully poached eggs to a plate by pushing the release located at the top of the device, and enjoy.

While a newer version of the exact tool may not be on the market currently, thrift stores or websites are your best bet for searching out this (or a similar) kitchen gem, and conceptually, it needn't be a single-use tool. You can also put it to work to make or heat other dishes like veggies or momos.