The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In July 2026
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Summer 2026 is in full swing, and the advent of July means a brand new crop of products has landed at Walmart. Whatever you're craving, there's something tasty to satiate your hunger among these new arrivals.
The fresh array of grocery goods includes lots of beverages to help consumers beat the heat, with electrolyte-infused options popular among them. It's a good time to shop at Walmart for those undertaking protein maxxing, that social media-fueled trend that has followers maximizing their protein intake with every meal and snack, as a bevy of protein-fortified products has also hit Walmart shelves. It's additionally a good month to stock up on snacks and sweet things, as fresh flavors from favorite brands make their debut, along with all-new brands appearing for the first time. Patriotic-themed goodies are plentiful, as food makers trot out new and limited-time products in honor of the nation's 250th birthday, and brands are also rolling out themed goods in honor of the FIFA World Cup. On the whole, there's lots to spice up, sweeten up, and freshen up your summer among this abundant assortment of delicious things.
Before you make your next grocery run, take a look at some of the standouts among these new products. You're sure to find some exciting goodies to take home and try. Note that prices and availability may vary based on location.
Bush's releases unusual Rocket Pop, Apple Pie, and Dill Pickle baked bean flavors
In a bold move certainly calculated to garner attention among its competitors on store shelves, Bush's Beans has trotted out three true summertime flavors that cannot be ignored: Rocket Pop Baked Beans, Apple Pie Baked Beans, and Dill Pickle Baked Beans. Bush's set out to shake up summer barbecues with limited-time flavors people "can't stop talking about," per a press release from the company, and they've certainly succeeded there — color us intrigued, and the brand's descriptions of the products seem so rational (brown sugar, cinnamon-spice, and sweet apple pie flavor sound like they totally belong in baked beans). The Bush's Rocket Pop Baked Beans can be found at Walmart for $2.42, while the Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans and Bush's Dill Pickle Baked Beans can be found at Walmart for $2.77.
Nutella introduces Nutella Peanut, the brand's first new spread flavor in over 60 years
For the first time since the product was introduced in 1964, Nutella, that tasty hazelnut and cocoa spread, has finally branched out into spreads utilizing other types of nuts — and all we can say is, "What took them so long?" It's exciting news for peanut lovers everywhere, and this new Nutella Peanut calls up peanut butter cup vibes, utilizing the same formula as classic Nutella but with roasted peanuts instead of hazelnuts. Nutella Peanut can be found at Walmart for $4.97.
Lay's FIFA Mix Multipack lets soccer fans snack their way through each exciting World Cup Match
If you're a soccer fan, you likely know that the FIFA World Cup has been firing up the sports world with hot matchups between teams from around the world, as the tournament edges closer to its final contest on July 19. If you want to snack through the stressful minutes of each intense match in the spirit of the game (or eat away your feelings over the USA's defeat), this Lay's FIFA Mix Multipack features snack-sized bags of potato chips in Classic, Barbecue, Limón, and All Dressed flavors to satisfy your munchies. The Lay's FIFA Mix Multipack can be found at Walmart for $9.97.
Soccer-shaped Coca-Cola Orb Bottles also kick off to commemorate FIFA World Cup
Speaking of the FIFA World Cup, another leading brand has rolled out a limited-time, Walmart-exclusive version of its classic product to pay homage to the tourney, and it pairs very well with the Lay's snack chip pack. This Coca-Cola Orb Bottle serves up 13.5 fluid ounces of Coca-Cola Original Taste in a soccer ball-shaped bottle that is sure to spark conversation and become a collector's piece. The Coca-Cola Orb Bottle can be found at Walmart for $2.50.
Versatile Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning has all your summer grilling needs deliciously covered
Getting your grill on this summer is easier and tastier than ever thanks to this Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning from McCormick, which beautifully spices up much more than burgers, also pairing perfectly with steak, kebobs, chicken, pork, and beyond. Created from a blend of toasted onion, black pepper, chili pepper, red bell pepper, and garlic, the seasoning mix is coarse-textured to help create a delicious crust on your meat, and the spice blend is kosher, gluten-free, and is free of artificial flavors. This McCormick Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning can be found at Walmart for $3.96.
Capri Sun Hydrate brings electrolytes to classic thirst-quencher
A classic beverage is bringing electrolytes to the party in this brand-new Capri Sun Hydrate with Electrolytes, which is designed to help keep kids hydrated as they go about their childhood adventures. Perfect for sports games, park outings, and other activities where children are exerting themselves under a hot sun, these hydrating Capri Sun drinks are great for thirsty adults, too, and a perfect take-along for all your summertime outings. A 10-pack of Capri Sun Hydrate with Electrolytes can be found at Walmart for $3.47.
A sweetly familiar flavor is served up in Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Limited Edition Apple Pie Cookie Dough
"As American as apple pie" is a phrase with patriotic overtones, and that particular fruity dessert is the inspo behind this Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Limited Edition Apple Pie Cookie Dough, released in commemoration of America's 250th birthday. The ready-to-bake dough, featuring the classic, comforting flavors of a homemade apple pie, makes 12 large cookies, and the dough is also safe to eat raw directly from the bag if you're in the mood for snacking rather than baking. This Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Limited Edition Apple Pie Cookie Dough can be found at select Walmart stores for $1.50.
Fun new Ore-Ida Dino Tater Tots serve up a prehistoric party at mealtime
Parents of selective eaters rejoice because these new Ore-Ida Dino Tater Tots are the perfect product to make mealtime fun for kids and kids at heart. The delicious, crispy tater tot is transformed into a prehistoric party in your mouth as fun dinosaur shapes stampede from the oven to the kitchen table, becoming extinct quickly as they're gobbled up by your household herd. These Ore-Ida Dino Tater Tots can be found at Walmart for $4.47.
Reese's Marshmallow Big Cup delivers a sweet rendition of a timeless treat
Whether you're in the mood for a sweet snack or want to make one heck of a campfire s'more, this Reese's Marshmallow Big Cup answers the call. The treat serves up a classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup containing a surprise layer of sweet, delicious marshmallow cream lurking beneath the peanut butter — all packaged up in the larger-sized Big Cup format for plenty of sweet treating. These Reese's Marshmallow Big Cups can be found at Walmart for $1.82.
Great Value canned Country Sausage Gravy lets you whip up favorite meals with heat-and-serve ease
If you want to enjoy classic comfort food without all the effort of from-scratch cooking, this new canned Country Sausage Gravy from Great Value, one of Walmart's private-label brands, lets you quickly heat the sauce for various favorite meals. It makes a perfect heat-and-serve topping for biscuits and gravy and the various delicious side dishes that accompany it, country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, and more. This Great Value Country Sausage Gravy can be found at Walmart for $1.06.
Get a fruity protein boost with GOGO Fruit Smoothie Protein pouches
Increased protein consumption has become an international diet craze, and all sorts of products not typically associated with having high protein content are suddenly protein fortified. Among them, GOGO fruit pouches have had a recent protein upgrade, and Walmart now carries two GOGO Fruit Smoothie flavors containing 8 grams of protein per portable pouch: Tropical and Apple Cinnamon. Multipacks of GOGO Fruit Smoothie Tropical and GOGO Fruit Smoothie Apple Cinnamon can be found at Walmart for $6.97.
Limited edition Chobani American Blueberry Coffee Creamer gives your coffee breaks an all American vibe
Another special edition product paying tribute to America's 250th year comes to us in Chobani's limited batch American Blueberry Coffee Creamer, made with real blueberries, milk, farm-fresh cream, and cane sugar and containing no artificial flavors or preservatives. The rich add-in lends a luscious, flavorful creaminess to your favorite coffee drinks that will sweetly enhance every beverage break. The Chobani Limited Edition American Blueberry Coffee Creamer can be found at Walmart for $5.26.
Enjoy a frozen version of a refreshing, summery drink with Outshine Fruit Blends Blueberry Lemonade bars
Cool, fruity Outshine frozen fruit bars have introduced a new, summery flavor to cool you off during the year's hottest months. Outshine Fruit Blends Blueberry Lemonade offers the refreshing flavors of a favorite hot-weather drink, frozen in a delicious bar made using real fruit and no artificial colors or flavors. A multipack of Outshine Fruit Blends Blueberry Lemonade can be found at select Walmarts for $3.98.
Classic mac & cheese brand gets a protein power-up in Kraft PowerMac
Another protein-boosted product comes to us in this Kraft PowerMac, featuring the taste of classic Kraft Macaroni and Cheese powered up with 17 grams of protein per serving. The noodles are made using pea protein, giving the product part of its uptick in the macronutrient, and the rest is derived from dairy, yielding up a power-packed version of the classic dish that, in addition to the protein content, has 6 grams of fiber, no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. Kraft PowerMac can be found at Walmart for $2.48.
Ben & Jerry's offers a cool new summer treat in its Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars
Ben & Jerry's has unleashed a new frozen treat to help fans of the Vermont-based brand stay cool during the dog days of summer. Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars feature a delectable amalgamation of B&J's classic cheesecake ice cream, sweet strawberry swirls, and graham cracker pieces, all dipped in a decadent white chocolate coating — be sure to grab some while you can, in case they become another sweet memory in a long line of discontinued Ben & Jerry's flavors we'll never taste again. A four-pack of Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars can be found at Walmart for $6.16.
Enjoy a breakfast celebration with Birthday Cake Cheerios
You can say "happy birthday, USA" every morning with these limited edition Birthday Cake Cheerios, introduced for the nation's 250th year. The festive Os feature vanilla cake-flavored, sweetened whole grain oats and are spangled with red and blue sprinkles for a tasty, celebratory treat — at breakfast time or any time. Birthday Cake Cheerios can be found at Walmart for $4.97.
Super Stuffed Pop-Tarts serve up 50% more tasty filling
If there's something better than a tasty Pop-Tart, it's even more Pop-Tart, and that's exactly what you'll get with the brand's new line of Super Stuffed Pop-Tarts, featuring 50% more filling than their smaller toaster pastry counterparts. Flavors of this new, gussied-up style include Strawberry Blast, Cinnamon Caramel, and Molten Lava Cake, packed to the max with lots and lots of sweet filling. Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast, Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Cinnamon Caramel, and Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Molten Lava Cake can be found at Walmart for $2.78.