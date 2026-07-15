The Simple Technique To Make A Daiquiri Taste Better Than At A Bar

As one of the world's oldest cocktails, daiquiris have a lot of tried-and-true methodology that makes them so great. Mixing up the fruit, liquor, and shaking time can yield radical changes to your drink's flavor profile, but one of the simplest and most effective methods is to use multiple types of sugar for more complex flavor with next to no effort.

Sweetness is one of the defining features of most daiquiris, so any changes to the exact flavor of the sugar you use can have a huge impact. Just like using more than one fruit, multiple types of sweeteners create complexity, like combining the headiness of molasses-laden dark sugars with the floral bouquet of wildflower or raw honey. And unlike washing, chopping, and squeezing fruit, you can turn these sugars into a custom syrup well ahead of time, so all you need to do is pour some from a bottle whenever you want a drink.

Cold drinks won't dissolve granular sugar the way hot drinks will, so it's important to render your sweeteners of choice into a syrup before mixing them in. All you need to do is use one part sugar to one part liquid to achieve the right texture, but don't be afraid to infuse them with new flavors.