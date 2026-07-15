The Simple Technique To Make A Daiquiri Taste Better Than At A Bar
As one of the world's oldest cocktails, daiquiris have a lot of tried-and-true methodology that makes them so great. Mixing up the fruit, liquor, and shaking time can yield radical changes to your drink's flavor profile, but one of the simplest and most effective methods is to use multiple types of sugar for more complex flavor with next to no effort.
Sweetness is one of the defining features of most daiquiris, so any changes to the exact flavor of the sugar you use can have a huge impact. Just like using more than one fruit, multiple types of sweeteners create complexity, like combining the headiness of molasses-laden dark sugars with the floral bouquet of wildflower or raw honey. And unlike washing, chopping, and squeezing fruit, you can turn these sugars into a custom syrup well ahead of time, so all you need to do is pour some from a bottle whenever you want a drink.
Cold drinks won't dissolve granular sugar the way hot drinks will, so it's important to render your sweeteners of choice into a syrup before mixing them in. All you need to do is use one part sugar to one part liquid to achieve the right texture, but don't be afraid to infuse them with new flavors.
Pair light and dark sweeteners for dynamic syrups
If you want to infuse a syrup, your best bet is to start with a sugary base that already has plenty of flavor and pair it with a complementary ingredient. Turbinado sugar is a reliable starting point, as it has just enough flavor to stand on its own, but it's also versatile enough to work with almost anything. For lighter flavors, try using fresh fruits and juices, as these tend to be the most vibrant, and something as simple as a squeeze of blood orange juice can brighten a daiquiri easily. For something more subtle, dried fruits have tons of concentrated flavor and won't add any additional moisture.
When it comes time to mix and match sugars, try using something light and something dark. Light sweeteners, such as white sugar and light-colored honey, uplift fruity aromas and prevent the drink from tasting too heavy. Conversely, dark sweeteners, like molasses and buckwheat honey, add body and flavors similar to caramelization. When you combine the two, your daiquiri has a much broader flavor profile that makes it taste like it was made by an expert mixologist!