8 Best Store-Bought Sour Cream Brands, According To Reviews

Sour cream is one of those refrigerator staples that most people grab without giving it much thought, until they buy a disappointing tub. Whether you're topping tacos, swirling it into soup, folding it into mashed potatoes, or baking a cheesecake, the right or wrong sour cream can make a significant difference. Some brands are thick with the perfect amount of tang, while others are lighter, milder, or simply don't deliver the desired effect. Despite looking nearly identical on the shelf, sour creams vary far more than many shoppers realize, and loyal fans are often surprisingly passionate about their favorite brands.

To find the (sour) cream of the crop, it's most effective to turn to review sites and online retailers to see what customers have to say about each brand. Shoppers tend not to hold anything back when reviewing grocery items, so if there's a good review, you know it's trustworthy. If you're sick of substituting Greek yogurt for sour cream and just want to find a dependable brand, the following are the sour cream brands most commonly praised for their flavor, texture, and quality.