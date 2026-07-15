8 Best Store-Bought Sour Cream Brands, According To Reviews
Sour cream is one of those refrigerator staples that most people grab without giving it much thought, until they buy a disappointing tub. Whether you're topping tacos, swirling it into soup, folding it into mashed potatoes, or baking a cheesecake, the right or wrong sour cream can make a significant difference. Some brands are thick with the perfect amount of tang, while others are lighter, milder, or simply don't deliver the desired effect. Despite looking nearly identical on the shelf, sour creams vary far more than many shoppers realize, and loyal fans are often surprisingly passionate about their favorite brands.
To find the (sour) cream of the crop, it's most effective to turn to review sites and online retailers to see what customers have to say about each brand. Shoppers tend not to hold anything back when reviewing grocery items, so if there's a good review, you know it's trustworthy. If you're sick of substituting Greek yogurt for sour cream and just want to find a dependable brand, the following are the sour cream brands most commonly praised for their flavor, texture, and quality.
Olympic Organic
Making the switch to organic products can be an effective way to eliminate some of those pesky additives that have worked their way into the majority of grocery products. However, organic products can turn out to be slightly more disappointing versions of the original. For instance, organic sour cream is often thin, runny, and lacks flavor. But Olympic Organic Sour Cream has a thick, creamy texture that has earned it a favorite status with customers. Shoppers who prioritize organic products also appreciate that it is made with organic dairy, which adds to its appeal for those looking for higher-quality ingredients.
Olympic Organic uses organic milk and cream from grass-fed cows and omits artificial additives and preservatives, providing customers with a clean, simple product they can feel good about eating. This brand is primarily found in Canada, so U.S. shoppers may have a bit of trouble finding it, but the reviews are proof enough that it's worth looking around for. Loyal Olympic Organic shoppers claim that it is reminiscent of how sour cream used to be made: thick, flavorful, and simple.
Violife
For anyone following a dairy-free or plant-based diet, finding a convincing sour cream substitute can be surprisingly difficult. Many alternatives either miss the signature tang of traditional sour cream or have a texture that's too thin to work well in recipes. Even still, vegan sour cream has come a long way. Early versions tasted overwhelmingly of coconut oil or had a gummy, disconcerting texture. Violife has ushered in a new generation of plant-based products that's so convincing, even dairy eaters may be fooled.
Consumers particularly like using it in recipes like cakes or French onion dip. They find that the sour cream blends well and doesn't separate, making their dishes creamy and adding a bit of extra flavor. Because of the close texture and flavor, non-dairy consumers don't have to feel like they're making another sacrifice in an already-limiting diet. Violife is less of a compromise and more of a true replacement than other dairy-free sour creams.
Daisy
Some grocery store brands become household staples for a reason, and Daisy Sour Cream has earned that status through decades of consistently satisfying home cooks. On shelves since 1917, Daisy is one of the most, if not the most, widely reviewed sour cream brands on the market. No doubt you've seen the signature squeeze pouch on the table for taco nights, cookouts, or other family meals, and the handy packaging, coupled with the fact that families have been using it for multiple generations, makes it a default choice for many households.
Perhaps the biggest compliment reviewers give Daisy is that they don't have to think about it. They know exactly what they're getting every single time: a thick, creamy sour cream that always tastes the same and incorporates well into their favorite recipes. As an added perk, people say it lasts longer than the standard three weeks of other sour cream brands. Browse almost any online forum asking for sour cream recommendations, and you'll find stacks of reviews pointing you toward Daisy. Some people use it as the standard against which they compare other brands, and while there's some fierce competition in the dairy aisle, people stick to what they know will deliver.
Knudsen
Knudsen tends to come up in sour cream conversations as one of those "if you know, you know" regional dairy brands, especially among shoppers who grew up in West Coast grocery stores. Compared to bigger-name brands, it doesn't always get the most airtime online, but that's part of its appeal. Knudsen's is a more nostalgic product that feels closer to what you'd buy when products like sour cream first hit stores, and that's because the brand has changed very little since its founding in 1919. The sour cream contains only pasteurized milk and enzymes, so it contains no additives or gums sometimes added to modern sour creams.
Customers say that when flavor really matters in a recipe like gravy, dip, or pastries, they'll always go for Knudsen. Because of the simple ingredients and traditional taste, the sour cream won't act up or change the texture of whatever you're making. It will just provide creaminess and a bit of tang to give your dish a bit of edge. For shoppers who specifically want an old-school, thicker-style sour cream rather than something ultra-light or modernized, Knudsen is often the brand that gets recommended.
Good Culture
Good Culture spent years winning over shoppers with its cottage cheese, especially as high-protein foods have exploded in popularity. So when the company expanded into sour cream, expectations were understandably high. Fortunately, it appears that shoppers think it lives up to the company's reputation for simple ingredients and good-tasting products. Good Culture sour cream has a slightly more premium feel, with a creamy texture and added probiotics. While the price is a bit steeper than other sour creams (upwards of $5, depending on where you shop), customers don't seem to mind paying a bit extra for the satisfying flavor.
While some people are happy to grab whichever brand is on sale, Good Culture targets the crowd willing to budget a bit more for a high-quality sour cream. The company has built a loyal fan base around essentially one product, and now that its product line is expanding, it's safe to assume the fan base will as well.
Organic Valley
Organic Valley has built its reputation around a simple idea: Better milk makes better dairy products. As one of the country's largest farmer-owned organic cooperatives, the brand has attracted shoppers willing to spend a little extra for dairy they believe tastes fresher and comes from farms that are more carefully and sustainably managed. Organic Valley sour cream regularly earns praise from consumers seeking an organic option without sacrificing richness or flavor, noting that the texture is so light, it's similar to crème fraîche. Rather than buying it solely because of the label, many reviewers say they continue to purchase Organic Valley because they genuinely prefer its taste.
This sour cream is a favorite of shoppers because it enhances simple foods without stealing the spotlight. Sour cream that contains heavy additives or unnecessary ingredients can sometimes overpower dishes where it should be a supporting flavor rather than the star of the show. People don't just buy Organic Valley for the taste, though; they also buy it for the company's mission. Organic Valley openly supports and raises awareness of sustainable farming practices and a healthier planet overall.
Darigold
Darigold is a favorite across almost all of its food products, including butter and heavy cream. This brand has been around for generations and has been a family favorite for as long. The decades of experience are evident in the consistently positive comments and reviews shoppers leave online, describing Darigold's products as rich, smooth, and dependable. Darigold began as the United Dairymen's Association, setting a high bar for its products. The sour cream seems to measure up, particularly the Mexican-style sour cream sold by the brand. Seeing the influx of glowing comments gives new Darigold shoppers confidence to try it, knowing they won't be disappointed.
One of the biggest compliments reviewers give Darigold is that it delivers classic sour cream flavor without trying to reinvent the product. It has a smooth, creamy texture that works well as a topping, but it also blends seamlessly into warm dishes where you want richness without separation. The longstanding reputation lets customers know they're buying from a trusted producer with a track record of quality.
Kalona
Kalona SuperNatural occupies a slightly different corner of the dairy aisle than many national brands. Produced with organic milk from small Amish family farms, it's often viewed as a premium option for shoppers who enjoy seeking out artisan-quality ingredients and taste. Reviewers frequently say the sour cream has a fresh, noticeably different flavor from conventional grocery-store varieties. While it may not be stocked everywhere, making it a bit tougher to find, fans believe it's well worth a special trip.
Its luxurious texture makes Kalona especially enjoyable in simple applications where sour cream is the highlight of the dish. Not every sour cream is designed to compete on price, and Kalona is firmly planted in the "luxury grocery" category. If you've ever visited a farmers' market and noticed how much richer locally produced dairy tastes, Kalona aims to recreate that experience in grocery stores. While it's technically true that you can make sour cream yourself at home, Kalona suggests you leave it to the pros.
Methodology
This article was developed by reviewing consumer feedback across product listings and discussion threads on online communities such as Reddit and Facebook. We also checked the reviews left on retailer sites where shoppers regularly share their experiences with brands.
The goal was to identify the sour cream brands that were most consistently reviewed positively, not only in isolated sites, but across many forums and communities. We selected the brands we came across most frequently and that had the most positive reviews. We also considered vegan and organic brands to get a broader range of products.