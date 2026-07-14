Smoking Vs Braising Brisket: Which Cooking Method Is Easier?

You may have had brisket during a holiday dinner, or perhaps you're better acquainted with it at a Texas barbecue joint. Alternatively, you may have tucked into a deli sandwich not realizing that brisket is related to corned beef. The point is that brisket doesn't refer to a single dish or even a style of cooking but rather a specific cut of meat. It comes from the chest area of the cow, just above its front legs. It's one of the muscles that supports the entire weight of this animal and helps it move, and cuts of meat containing these kinds of muscle tend to be tougher than those off the ground and towards the center of the animal, like the loin. These cuts also have a lot of connective tissues, like tendons and cartilage, which can be chewy or gristly

As such, a beef brisket won't be as melt-in-your-mouth tender as a filet mignon if you try to cook it the same way. That's why almost all brisket preparations tend to be cooked slowly, which helps break down the tough muscle fibers, fat, and connective tissues to render the succulent pieces of meat you may be accustomed to eating. The connective tissues, especially, contain collagen, which breaks down into gelatin and gives the finished dish an unctuous mouthfeel. There are two popular cooking techniques that help you achieve this texture: smoking and braising. Braising is much easier to do for the average home cook, but there can be a few advantages to smoking if you have the right setup.