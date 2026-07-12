Midwest Vs West Coast Beer: How The Regional Beverages Differ

Walk into a craft brewery in the U.S., and the offerings are typically divided into numerous styles. Yet while such categorizations are certainly convenient for picking out your next pint, the U.S. is also home to abundant regional brewing traditions. Factors like the climate, local agriculture, taste preferences, and heritage all add up to unique beer-making methods, which translate to perceptible flavors in each glass.

Take the Midwest and West Coast, for example. The two regions offer rich brewery cultures, home to both tried-and-true beer options and cutting-edge innovation. In either, you'll find many delicious brews; nevertheless, each harbors a unique approach to beer-making. For example, the West Coast, with its bountiful hop farms, expectedly creates brews that showcase the ingredient. Such an approach gave rise to the bold West Coast IPA substyle.

Meanwhile, Midwestern beer specialties are harder to pin down. The region is home to subtle tweaks on the IPA, as well as a fondness for the classics, such as wheat ales and lagers. Both are influenced by local ingredients, not only hops, as well as seasonality. So visit a taproom in either area, and make sure to ask for something local.