Why In-N-Out Ads Are So Rare

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It seems like it should go without saying that for a fast food franchise to be successful, it has to advertise, keeping itself in people's minds and tempting them with drool-worthy images. But In-N-Out proves that's not always true. The beloved West Coast burger chain with a devoted following and buzz that never seems to fade continues to be incredibly successful with little advertising.

Owner and president Lynsi Snyder wrote in her 2023 book, "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger," that it depends on "word of mouth" instead. The granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder wrote, "In many ways, it seems we practice the antithesis of what many of today's successful companies do." But they've still gotten endorsements even without paying for them from celebrity chefs like Alton Brown, who's said it's his favorite fast food chain, and Ina Garten, who feels the same way. While In-N-Out doesn't have big ad campaigns, it does apparently do some modest local advertising. Redditors have noted that it runs radio ads and spots on California sports channels, and puts up billboards. Any Californian who was alive in the '90s knows the earworm, "In-N-Out, that's what a hamburger's all about!"

A poster in one Reddit thread claimed that he'd interviewed one of its execs for a class, who'd said they approach promotion differently, explaining that the workers themselves amount to marketing by wearing the uniform and how they act with customers. Snyder seemed to back that up in a 2026 appearance when she rejected the idea of the chain using mobile ordering apps: "The main reason is part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special — [it's] the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give, the smile, the greeting, just that warmth and feeling, that culture" (per Fox News).