The Item Most Restaurants Mark Up Over 1000%

There's no skirting around it: The restaurant industry is a tough one. At a classic full-service eatery, profit margins often land as low as 3%, a figure further strained by food inflation in the 2020s. In the business, the sale of drinks is a far more lucrative avenue than food — alcohol has long been a known moneymaker. However, there is another item that receives an extreme markup, often over 1,000%: soda.

Whether sold packaged or from a fountain, soft drinks present an advantageous moneymaking avenue. A food business can often acquire a bottled drink for under 20 cents, while a fountain beverage often costs a restaurant a mere 15 cents. It's then common practice to sell the soda for around $3 — a price increase more than 10 times the original cost. Admittedly, fountain drink refills are an industry norm. Yet even one or two soda re-ups don't slow down this sales category.

After all, a $2 to $3 soda doesn't strike diners as odd — likely making it the most affordable drink on the menu. Yet, for restaurants, serving the drink presents minimal work, simply requiring them to buy wholesale batches of soda in canned or syrup form. So sure, the markup may sound extreme, but it's all part of the delicate equation of how restaurants actually turn a profit.