This Home Improvement Chain Unexpectedly Sells BBQ Seasoning And Sauces

There are many different barbecue styles across America, ranging from Texas to Memphis to California, and more. No matter which kind you like to make, you need the right equipment. Whether it's long tongs, a grill brush, a meat thermometer, or the grill itself, Home Depot is the perfect place to find them. More unexpectedly, though, the home improvement chain also sells barbecue sauces, seasonings, and dry rubs for grilled food.

While it might initially be surprising, it makes sense. Anyone old enough to have gone to a Blockbuster remembers that even though it was a video rental store, it also sold popcorn and movie theater-style candy and treats to eat while watching a movie. It also makes business sense for both the company, which gets revenue from a new type of inventory, and the producers, who get exposure in the chain's more than 2,000 stores.

Home Depot is selling products from brands like Blackstone, Traeger, and Weber. Several smaller producers also announced deals in the first half of 2026 to appear in its stores, including Kendrick BBQ, Plowboys BBQ, Three Little Pigs, Blazing Star, and Sweet Rub O' Mine. It should be noted that these aren't Home Depot's first edible items. It also sells candy, chocolate, and beverages like soda, coffee, and energy drinks.