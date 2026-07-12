Bojangles' Secret For Its Chicken Is This 12-Hour Process
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Bojangles' is a chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in fried chicken that's mostly found in the Southeastern United States. It was founded by Jack Fulk in Charlotte, North Carolina, and distinguishes itself from many of its competitors by using Cajun spices in its seasoning (in fact, it even includes some Louisiana staples on its menu, like dirty rice). But while the poultry's smoldering, peppery heat is a huge draw, the real secret to Bojangles' exceptional fried chicken is marinating the bird for 12 hours.
Trying to uncover Bojangles' exact recipe secrets can be nearly impossible, though there is some footage online showing an employee removing chicken from what appears to be brine — a salt solution that can contain other flavoring elements and helps meat retain moisture while tenderizing it. Essentially, the chicken chain uses a technique in which the chicken and the brine are placed into a drum and tumbled to tenderize the meat and help the brine infuse into the muscle fibers. As for oil, one Redditor claims that Bojangles' actually utilizes a ZTF (Zero Trans Fat) blended shortening that combines liquid canola oil and beef tallow, which gives the finished dish a rich flavor.
Replicate Bojangles' chicken with classic Southern techniques
Bojangles' technique isn't entirely unique; in fact, many Southerners will tell you the exact same secrets. The best place to start is with a liquid brine. Beyond standard water and salt, you can elevate it with aromatics like onion, garlic, herbs, spices, and even a splash of fruit juice or booze. Alternatively, many traditional Southern recipes call for a buttermilk marinade, which retains moisture while naturally tenderizing the meat. For the ultimate result, you can even combine buttermilk directly into your saltwater brine.
To truly replicate that iconic Bojangles' flavor, consider adding some of Bo's Famous Seasoning, the chain's signature spice blend, to your marinade. You can also achieve a similar Cajun flavor using other store-bought seasonings, like Slap Ya Mama or Tony Chachere's. The latter is technically a Creole seasoning, which differs from Cajun blends, but it will still add loads of flavor to your chicken. Meat tumblers, like the ones used at Bojangles', tend to be for commercial use only, but you can get a similar result by using a vacuum sealer to more effectively infuse the brine and its flavors into the bird while also tenderizing it.
Using self-rising flour for the breading can help give fried chicken a crispier crust. Simply dredge the marinated chicken pieces (no need to pat them dry) in your flour mixture and set them aside until your oil is hot enough for frying. You can do as Bojangles' does and use tallow, or opt for lard. If you like a thick crust, wait until the moisture from the chicken makes the breading a little tacky, then dredge it again in flour.