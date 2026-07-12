Bojangles' Secret For Its Chicken Is This 12-Hour Process

Bojangles' technique isn't entirely unique; in fact, many Southerners will tell you the exact same secrets. The best place to start is with a liquid brine. Beyond standard water and salt, you can elevate it with aromatics like onion, garlic, herbs, spices, and even a splash of fruit juice or booze. Alternatively, many traditional Southern recipes call for a buttermilk marinade, which retains moisture while naturally tenderizing the meat. For the ultimate result, you can even combine buttermilk directly into your saltwater brine.

To truly replicate that iconic Bojangles' flavor, consider adding some of Bo's Famous Seasoning, the chain's signature spice blend, to your marinade. You can also achieve a similar Cajun flavor using other store-bought seasonings, like Slap Ya Mama or Tony Chachere's. The latter is technically a Creole seasoning, which differs from Cajun blends, but it will still add loads of flavor to your chicken. Meat tumblers, like the ones used at Bojangles', tend to be for commercial use only, but you can get a similar result by using a vacuum sealer to more effectively infuse the brine and its flavors into the bird while also tenderizing it.

Using self-rising flour for the breading can help give fried chicken a crispier crust. Simply dredge the marinated chicken pieces (no need to pat them dry) in your flour mixture and set them aside until your oil is hot enough for frying. You can do as Bojangles' does and use tallow, or opt for lard. If you like a thick crust, wait until the moisture from the chicken makes the breading a little tacky, then dredge it again in flour.