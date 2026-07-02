Why Ranch Dressing Is Hard To Find Outside Of America

Even if you haven't followed the results of the World Cup this summer, you have likely come across plenty of human interest pieces concerning visitors from all over the world discovering American cuisine. They are tasting — and embracing — everything from cheesesteaks in Philadelphia (some restaurants even offer these sandwiches 24/7), barbecue in Texas, and Chipotles in strip malls. Another major unexpected hit? Ranch dressing, a ubiquitous dipper here in the States, that is actually pretty difficult to find outside of the country in which it was born. And one of the biggest reasons for that is the difference in food cultures, namely finger foods and fried snacks — and buttermilk availability.

Think about it; appetizer culture in the U.S. is huge. You can go into any casual bar or tavern that serves food, and find the same types of starters on the menu: French fries, mozzarella sticks, wings, fried vegetables like zucchini, mushrooms, and pickles. And what do these all have in common? Besides the fact they're all fried golden delicious, they must come with at least one dipping sauce, and any eatery worth its spoons offers ranch as an option (if not THE option).

Around the world, other countries just don't share the uniquely American enthusiasm for — nay, obsession with — taking a fried food and dipping it into a sauce with a contrasting, yet complementary, flavor profile. And it's not as if international markets have zero access to ranch; it can be found in American sections of grocery stores in major cities. It's just viewed abroad as a distinctly American condiment — and there are some negative connotations to that. Plus, many parts of the world simply don't use buttermilk.