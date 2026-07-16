The Gourmet Spanish Food You Can Buy On Amazon

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Spain's cuisine features classic Mediterranean flavors and ingredients, as well as time-honored regional food traditions. Most famous is its iconic paella, and other characteristic dishes include chilled gazpacho, gambas al ajillo (garlic shrimp), and tapas mainstays like croquetas and the frittata-like tortilla española with potatoes and onion. Another beloved traditional food is jamón, a dry-cured ham that's similar to Italian prosciutto. Jamón serrano is what people in Spain typically eat, but there's also a more exclusive kind called jamón Ibérico. The good news is you don't have to go to a specialty store to buy it, since the gourmet product is available on Amazon.

We're highlighting the highest-quality type, Jamón Ibérico de Bellota, from Cinco Jotas, a storied Spanish brand founded in 1879 in the Andalusian mountain town of Jabugo. The shoulder ham comes from the front leg of the pig, and is cured with sea salt and aged in the same cellars that date back to when Cinco Jotas began as a slaughterhouse and ham-curing business. Jabugo's mountain air helps dry the meat, which is regularly monitored until it's ready, including by several people whose job is to smell the hams to track their progress.

The thin-sliced, hand-carved ham is sold in 1.5-ounce packets for $37.99 each and 3-ounce packets for $49.98. You can buy just one or several in bundles of up to 12. The price goes up to $300 for a 12-packet bundle of the 1.5-ounce size and $495 for the 3-ounce size.