What's The Best Time Of Day To Find Grocery Store Deals?

As Americans continue to face sticker shock at the supermarket and prices seem to keep going up, people are looking for ways to save money. After doing things like sticking to meal plans so you buy less, choosing more affordable foods, and cutting back on splurge items, is there anything more you can do? One way to snag the best deals is simply by choosing the best time of day to shop, which means getting to the grocery store early in the morning, as soon as possible after it opens.

When you shop that early, you have the best chance of finding items whose prices have just been reduced before or at opening because they're nearing their expiration dates and the store wants to sell them. Shopping early also gives you access to freshly stocked food, helping ensure better quality for items like meat and dairy, which means you're getting a better product for your money.

If you can't shop that early in the morning, a possible backup time is later in the afternoon, evening, or night on Sundays, when products that didn't sell over the busy weekend may be discounted. Monday can also be a good day to shop for the same post-rush reason.