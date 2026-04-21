How Bringing Headphones To The Grocery Store Can Help Save You Money

Although a day-to-day chore, grocery shopping can be stressful, especially when it comes to staying on budget. While some of us can stick strictly to a pre-planned list, for many, cart additions constantly allure. Such a predisposition to buying is understandable; the influences in a supermarket are incredibly complex. How often you go grocery shopping affects the budget, not to mention product placement and the level of hunger. Another surprisingly strong financial factor? The music.

Yep, the tunes you hear while perusing the aisles can make you spend more — so, in turn, bringing your own set of headphones can help you save. Overall, music can hike up the average grocery bill by about 10%, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of Marketing Research. However, the study reveals that this effect isn't consistent throughout the week. While upbeat tunes drive spending up by roughly 20% on weekdays, the effect is nearly non-existent come the weekend. It's largely assumed that the discrepancy occurs due to tiredness; after a long day's work, a peppy tune is more likely to get you to throw an extra item in the cart.

To combat the subconscious influence, go in with a familiar playlist prepared and headphones ready to go. While your favorite tunes might still make you feel chipper, forming such a habit will standardize the shopping experience. It may not be necessary everywhere; you won't hear music while shopping at Aldi, for example. Nevertheless, the hack could prevent an unwanted splurge.