How Bringing Headphones To The Grocery Store Can Help Save You Money
Although a day-to-day chore, grocery shopping can be stressful, especially when it comes to staying on budget. While some of us can stick strictly to a pre-planned list, for many, cart additions constantly allure. Such a predisposition to buying is understandable; the influences in a supermarket are incredibly complex. How often you go grocery shopping affects the budget, not to mention product placement and the level of hunger. Another surprisingly strong financial factor? The music.
Yep, the tunes you hear while perusing the aisles can make you spend more — so, in turn, bringing your own set of headphones can help you save. Overall, music can hike up the average grocery bill by about 10%, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of Marketing Research. However, the study reveals that this effect isn't consistent throughout the week. While upbeat tunes drive spending up by roughly 20% on weekdays, the effect is nearly non-existent come the weekend. It's largely assumed that the discrepancy occurs due to tiredness; after a long day's work, a peppy tune is more likely to get you to throw an extra item in the cart.
To combat the subconscious influence, go in with a familiar playlist prepared and headphones ready to go. While your favorite tunes might still make you feel chipper, forming such a habit will standardize the shopping experience. It may not be necessary everywhere; you won't hear music while shopping at Aldi, for example. Nevertheless, the hack could prevent an unwanted splurge.
Music's influence on grocery shopping
Music is powerful — its influence stretches even further in the grocery realm. In addition to the presence of a groove, the genre played on the speakers impacts the experience, too. Stores utilize tailored playlists to establish an identity, whether through the indie-folksy charms of a health-minded store or the throwback nostalgia of a classic supermarket. Even if a genre isn't your typical go-to, it might influence shopping — like going for wine and cheese alongside classical tunes, for example.
Furthermore, stores shift playlists based on the time of day and year. Uptempo jingles in the morning might make you shop a little quicker, while languid lounge vibes in the evening inspire a peruse. There's also a strong seasonal influence to consider, as comforting holiday songs can shape a seasonal haul. Ultimately, maintaining awareness of music might shape your grocery experience more than expected. So be your own DJ while rolling the cart through the aisles, and you have a new grocery shopping hack to save money.