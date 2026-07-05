Why Beer Is So Affordable At Costco

If you've ever planned a party or gathering and immediately thought of Costco when it came to supplying the beer, you're not alone. Costco, in addition to being the absolute best store to buy meat from, is a pretty thrifty place to purchase both big-brand beers and smaller craft IPAs, stouts, and lagers, and in larger quantities than you can find in most grocery stores. If you're wondering just how Costco manages to offer such affordable prices on its beer selection, you should know that the company has a low mark-up percentage on all its grocery items, something like 15 to 40% less than other retailers, and a huge reason for that is its business model.

As fellow grocer Aldi has managed to do for its food and beverages, Costco has found a business model that allows it to give customers some of the best deals on beer to be found anywhere. And unlike the German chain, one of Costco's major price-cutting techniques includes charging membership fees. These fees actually make up over half of Costco's annual profits, and they're a huge reason why the warehouse chain can charge such low prices on not just beer, but on anything it sells. Consider that Costco actually makes more money giving you a right of entry to its beer selection than it does off the actual purchase of those cases.