How Much Watermelon Cost In The '70s Vs 2026

Watermelon is the quintessential summer treat that was as refreshing for people in the past as it is for us today. In fact, it's long been a Southern tradition to add a sprinkle of salt to make the fruit taste even better. But does it cost more to enjoy the fruit now than it did in the 1970s? Prices from a few decades back can seem shockingly low to us because of the effect of inflation over time, so you have to look at what the cost then translates to in 2026 dollars.

Watermelon was nine cents a pound in 1973, the equivalent of 71 cents now. Meanwhile, its June 2026 U.S. retail price is some 53 cents a pound, according to agrifood market data provider Selina Wamucuii. So that means watermelon is actually 18 cents per pound cheaper today by comparison, or just over 25%.

Looking at what it goes for at Albertson's, one of the nation's largest grocery store chains, a watermelon (seedless or seeded) is just a little higher at 59 cents a pound. An organic seedless melon costs more at 79 cents. The per-pound price goes up from there if they're cut up. For a quarter of the fruit, it's $1.99. It's $2.49 for a pack of several diamond-cut triangular slices, and cubed melon is the most at around $3.50, depending on the container size, reflecting the extra work involved.