Here's The Italian Trick For Turning Leftover Risotto Into Something Even More Delicious

Risotto is one of those quintessential Italian dishes that's a must-try when vacationing in the food-loving nation. It comes in countless variations, but always follows the same fundamental tenet: Italian short-grain rice slowly cooked in broth. As the rice gently simmers, it gradually releases starches to infuse the dish with its signature luxurious creaminess. It's also very common for Italians to prepare extra risotto so they can enjoy the leftovers the next day. Up in the north, yesterday's risotto often gets a second life as riso al salto, a golden, crispy rice cake that makes for a top-tier breakfast.

The name literally translates to "jumped rice," a reference to the signature technique of flipping the entire rice cake in one motion, as you would a pancake or rösti. The process is simple, but one detail is essential: The risotto must be cold. Chilled rice allows the starches, butter, and cooking liquid to fully set, helping the mixture hold together in the pan instead of falling apart. Pressed into a thin layer in a hot skillet with butter or oil, the rice slowly develops a deeply crisp crust while staying creamy at the center. Some cooks mix in binders like egg yolk or extra grated cheese to strengthen the structure while simultaneously adding even more richness and flavor.

Another part of the appeal is how adaptable the dish can be. One especially indulgent variation draws inspiration from Italy's Alpine north, particularly the Aosta Valley, where fonduta (Italy's take on fondue) reigns supreme. This rich cheese sauce can be spooned over the rice cake for a decadent finish that leans fully into Italian comfort-food heaven.