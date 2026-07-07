Here's The Italian Trick For Turning Leftover Risotto Into Something Even More Delicious
Risotto is one of those quintessential Italian dishes that's a must-try when vacationing in the food-loving nation. It comes in countless variations, but always follows the same fundamental tenet: Italian short-grain rice slowly cooked in broth. As the rice gently simmers, it gradually releases starches to infuse the dish with its signature luxurious creaminess. It's also very common for Italians to prepare extra risotto so they can enjoy the leftovers the next day. Up in the north, yesterday's risotto often gets a second life as riso al salto, a golden, crispy rice cake that makes for a top-tier breakfast.
The name literally translates to "jumped rice," a reference to the signature technique of flipping the entire rice cake in one motion, as you would a pancake or rösti. The process is simple, but one detail is essential: The risotto must be cold. Chilled rice allows the starches, butter, and cooking liquid to fully set, helping the mixture hold together in the pan instead of falling apart. Pressed into a thin layer in a hot skillet with butter or oil, the rice slowly develops a deeply crisp crust while staying creamy at the center. Some cooks mix in binders like egg yolk or extra grated cheese to strengthen the structure while simultaneously adding even more richness and flavor.
Another part of the appeal is how adaptable the dish can be. One especially indulgent variation draws inspiration from Italy's Alpine north, particularly the Aosta Valley, where fonduta (Italy's take on fondue) reigns supreme. This rich cheese sauce can be spooned over the rice cake for a decadent finish that leans fully into Italian comfort-food heaven.
Geography shapes Italy's diverse rice dishes
One of Italy's greatest culinary strengths is its extraordinary regional diversity, and riso al salto is no exception. In Milan, the classic preparation often starts with leftover risotto alla Milanese, giving the crisp rice cake its signature golden hue and subtle saffron aroma.
It's true that riso al salto is a northern Italian staple, but as you venture farther south, you'll find that the dish becomes noticeably less common. Once you get to the tip of the boot and hit Sicily, you'll be deep in arancini territory. These orange-shaped rice balls are a strong contender for the title of Italy's most famous street foods. They're often stuffed with fillings like mozzarella or rich, beefy ragù, before being coated in flour, egg, and breadcrumbs, and deep-fried until golden.
As is the case with riso al salto, regional variations of arancini are everywhere. In Rome, you'll find supplì, smaller, oblong rice croquettes traditionally filled with mozzarella and prized for their signature cheese pull. Over in Naples, pall'e riso offers yet another take. These are typically smaller than their Sicilian counterparts and served with a similar cheese and meat filling. The South's love affair with rice culminates in riso al forno (Italy's answer to the baked casserole), a comforting Campanian specialty where rice is layered with tomato sauce, cheese, and savory fillings, then baked until bubbly and golden.