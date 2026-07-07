How Much Protein An Entire Watermelon Has

There are plenty of protein-packed fruits out there, such as guava and passion fruit, but watermelon is no slouch either. The flesh itself may contain less than a gram of the nutrient per 100-gram serving, but an entire 10-pound melon — rind and seeds included — yields a surprising total of roughly 30 to 40 grams of protein, depending on the variety.

You may not be used to it, but eating watermelon seeds is a top-tier way to secure a source of meatless protein. A 100-gram serving of dried watermelon seeds has about 28 grams of the macronutrient, coming out to roughly 1,400 seeds. The exact number of seeds per fruit varies wildly, between about 200 and 800, but the amount of protein they contribute depends on the size and weight of the seeds, making it difficult to estimate for an individual melon (though it will typically amount to a few extra grams). Usually, a whole fruit is about 30% rind, and while you'll only get around 8 grams of protein from a 10-pound melon's rind, that's still a good amount you may be throwing in the trash.

While watermelon has a relatively low amount of protein by volume, don't forget that the edible flesh comprises about 70% of the fruit. Depending on the variety you pick, that flesh alone will yield anywhere from 19 grams (for standard seeded melons) up to nearly 28 grams of protein if you choose a modern seedless variety — not too shabby for something many folks can easily eat throughout a week. Some fruits can weigh more than 20 pounds, but eating the whole thing is a perfectly viable way to sprinkle in a little extra protein while also securing plenty of other vital nutrients.