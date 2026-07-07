The Company Behind McDonald's And Dairy Queen's Ice Cream In Florida

McDonald's and Dairy Queen may be rivals when it comes to fast-food desserts, but in the Florida market, much of their soft-serve ice cream comes from the same supplier. Long before the McFlurry became an iconic staple at the drive-thru, both chains needed a reliable source for the liquid base that gets frozen into cones, shakes, and sundaes. In the Sunshine State, that source turned out to be the same family-run company for both of them: Dairy-Mix, Inc.

The company's path to becoming a regional ice cream powerhouse began modestly. Anthony Coryn purchased a small St. Petersburg mix plant called Evans Brothers Creamery in 1948, running a soft-serve stand on the side to support his family while he built the business. Dairy Queen signed on with Coryn's young company in the early 1950s to provide its soft-serve mix. Then, as Dairy-Mix expanded into a larger facility around 1958, Fred Turner — an early McDonald's hire who would go on to become the chain's CEO in the 1970s — sampled the product and struck a regional supply deal that has lasted nearly seven decades.

Today, the McDonald's and Dairy Queen locations in Dairy-Mix's home market still get their mix from the same St. Petersburg plant, alongside Wendy's, which signed on in 2013, as well as regional distributors and independent ice cream parlors. It's a rare case of one supplier quietly serving multiple fast-food rivals at once, long before any of the companies became the household names they are today.