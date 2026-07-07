How To Make A Peach Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

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When looking for something boozy but also nice and cooling for the summer, it makes sense to lean into fruit juice. You can put a spin on the classic bay breeze with rum in place of vodka — or go in more of a tart and slightly bitter direction with a grapefruit-based greyhound cocktail. The latter is nice and cooling, and the bitterness helps make it a sipping cocktail, so you can keep yourself from going too hard at once. But when you want something that's a bit sweeter with a nod to the South, perfect for humid afternoons, a peach-flavored cocktail may be in order. Best of all, you can make it with just two ingredients: vodka and peach juice. This is sort of a spin on the classic fuzzy navel that was big in the 80s, but with a bit more of a punch.

A fuzzy navel is a concoction of peach schnapps and orange juice that, while delicious, can be a bit cloyingly sweet. Then there's the hairy navel, with vodka added to the mix. But if you can skip the schnapps altogether and go straight to peach juice. Simply mix an ounce and a half or a couple of ounces of your favorite vodka with some peach juice over ice and give it a nice stir. The vodka melds beautifully with the peach juice, giving a thicker, sweeter, perhaps more summery flavor than the standard screwdriver (traditionally made with vodka and orange juice). And if you find it too thick or sweet, you can play with the recipe to get it right where you want it.