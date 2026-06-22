How To Give A Classic 3-Ingredient Summer Cocktail A Refreshing Twist

When the sun sizzles, a straightforward tipple hits the spot. The decades-old bay breeze certainly fits the bill. Crafted with cranberry and pineapple juice plus vodka (and lime wedge), it's a fruity cocktail that's supremely refreshing. Essentially a riff on the popular vodka cranberry — which was invented by Ocean Spray – this version uses pineapple to kick the tropical flair up a notch. Why not give it that extra coastal oomph by swapping the vodka for rum?

The sugarcane-based spirit makes for a natural substitution. Rum is easy-to-mix into cocktails, yet full of fruity flavors that go right along with the cranberry-pineapple. Opposed to vodka's relatively mild palate, the liquor can be a vessel for a wide array of tasting notes. After all, there are many types of rum, which range from clear fruity varieties to caramel-heavy barrel aged ones. For the bay breeze, keep it easy-drinking by employing specifically a light bodied rum.

A white or silver rum is a gentle transition from vodka, adding only a subtle sweetness without barrel character. Meanwhile, a bottle of coconut rum trades alcohol content for dessert-like sweetness – the Malibu bay breeze is a popular rendition for good reason. Alternatively, for a spirit-forward tipple, you could consider mixing in rhum agricole, which delivers complex terroir-driven flavors. Whether you're crafting bay breezes for a crowd or a spirit aficionado, the build embraces rum, perfect for sipping under the sun.