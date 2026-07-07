Can You Bring Your Own Bottle Of Wine Into Olive Garden?

Olive Garden has many drinks patrons can have with their meals, including cocktails, beer, and nonalcoholic options like fruit lemonades, iced teas, and off-menu Italian sodas. Wine is also a natural choice for the eatery's Italian-inspired fare. However, restaurant wine markups can be steep, and even if you're willing to cover the cost, you may prefer to drink your own bottle instead. The good news is that Olive Garden generally allows you to bring your own wine, though you will probably have to pay extra for the privilege.

While the casual dining chain is usually accommodating, you shouldn't assume BYOB is guaranteed. Most U.S. states legally allow it, but some don't, and managers at individual locations may ban the practice. Always call before going to ask if it's permitted, and, if so, expect to pay a corkage fee. It's common for any restaurant that allows patrons to bring in wine to charge anywhere from $7 to $15 for opening the bottle, serving it, and covering other costs, such as the use of its glasses.