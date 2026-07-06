This 2-Ingredient Watermelon Drink Is A Summer Crowd-Pleaser

Watermelon is the supreme summer snack because it keeps you hydrated, with some melons giving you over half a gallon of juice per fruit. Making watermelon juice at home is easy, no matter what equipment you have, but when you pair it with something bubbly, you end up with an effervescent, cooling crowd-pleaser that's packed with flavor.

The best thing about this two-part combo is that both parts of the recipe are incredibly easy and affordable. Whether you're muddling a cube of melon and pouring over your mixer or carefully straining juice to achieve a 50-50 ratio, mixing your drink shouldn't take you more than a few minutes from start to finish. If you want to lean into sweetness, try mixing the juice or fruit with any fruity soda, from your favorite Jarritos flavor to Sprite. If you're looking for something a little more basic you can dress up later, most sparkling water flavors are mild enough to pair with anything without being too obtrusive.

You rarely find watermelon juice in stores because it separates after only a day or two, so it's not exactly shelf-stable. If you're going to be making a large amount for a gathering, you don't want to rob your drink of any carbonation by mixing it ahead of time. Instead, prepare the juice the morning of your event and try to make each drink individually so that you don't have to worry about anything going flat.