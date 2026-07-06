This 2-Ingredient Watermelon Drink Is A Summer Crowd-Pleaser
Watermelon is the supreme summer snack because it keeps you hydrated, with some melons giving you over half a gallon of juice per fruit. Making watermelon juice at home is easy, no matter what equipment you have, but when you pair it with something bubbly, you end up with an effervescent, cooling crowd-pleaser that's packed with flavor.
The best thing about this two-part combo is that both parts of the recipe are incredibly easy and affordable. Whether you're muddling a cube of melon and pouring over your mixer or carefully straining juice to achieve a 50-50 ratio, mixing your drink shouldn't take you more than a few minutes from start to finish. If you want to lean into sweetness, try mixing the juice or fruit with any fruity soda, from your favorite Jarritos flavor to Sprite. If you're looking for something a little more basic you can dress up later, most sparkling water flavors are mild enough to pair with anything without being too obtrusive.
You rarely find watermelon juice in stores because it separates after only a day or two, so it's not exactly shelf-stable. If you're going to be making a large amount for a gathering, you don't want to rob your drink of any carbonation by mixing it ahead of time. Instead, prepare the juice the morning of your event and try to make each drink individually so that you don't have to worry about anything going flat.
How to spice up and tweak your two-ingredient watermelon drink
If you're looking to step things up a notch, booze, herbs, fruit, and even your spice cabinet may hold the answers. While the basic flavor profile of this recipe is meant to be a touch sweet and very refreshing, both aspects exist in such abundance that it's hard to overshadow them with a bit of dressing up.
If you're looking to keep this drink booze free, look to other basic drinks like this watermelon limeade for inspiration. Just a single note of acid can radically transform your concoction while still allowing the fruit and bubbly to take center stage. Similarly, soaking some rosemary or mint leaves in the juice for an hour or two, or letting some cubes of fruit float freely in a pitcher, creates delightful infusions while keeping the drink particulate free. You'll want to avoid letting anything sit too long or else the flavors may become overwhelming, and the ingredients may grow soggy, but watermelon is versatile enough to work with almost anything.
If you're looking to turn this into an easy cocktail, swap the extra beverage for champagne to make watermelon mimosas! If you want something a bit more complex, don't sleep on the bitterness of dry gin, which was practically made as an accompaniment to fruity mixers. Pairing your booze well with your accoutrements is the best way to achieve great taste without much effort, and something as simple as tequila with Tajín or vodka with mint can make you look like a mixologist at your next party.