How To Make A Black Cherry Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many cocktails come intimidatingly intricate, calling for obscure ingredients mixed in precise proportions. Sometimes, though, all you need is a tasty mixer and a bottle of vodka. Consider a can of bubbly black cherry water for the task. Grab a brand like the Sparkling Ice Black Cherry Sparkling Water online, and you'll have the perfect cocktail base.

Slightly bitter, lightly sweet, and full of cherry taste, it's a complex mixer conveniently available in bottled form. With five calories per bottle, Sparkling Ice doesn't make a heavy drink, especially when mixed with vodka. The resultant cocktail essentially comes out as a riff on a vodka soda, the least dehydrating cocktail, making it a perfect tipple for summer. Plus, carbonation plays an important role, too. Bubbles up the refreshment factor, and many believe carbon dioxide quickens alcohol absorption – although there's no definitive proof for the claim.

What's assured, though, is that a carbonated black cherry vodka soda tastes good, all while being easy to make. Simply pour a shot of your preferred vodka into an ice-filled glass, top it with the sparkling mixer, stir, and then enjoy. Just like that, you'll have an easy two-ingredient vodka beverage at your disposal.