Having A Cookout? Here's How Many Hot Dogs And Burgers You Need
An outdoor cookout checks lots of fun boxes: Socializing, sunshine, and the smell of smoke. Nothing kills the momentum quite like running out of food, though. Few hosts would want guests snacking on chips in lieu of dinner — or even worse — ordering meal delivery to the party. So if you're keeping it classic and crafting hot dogs and burgers for a cookout, avoid the guesswork and stick to a formula for food portioning.
The math is easy. Allot for one hot dog and one burger per person, then add on about 20% for good measure, ensuring seconds are on the table. Such a quantity goes right in line with the typical guidance of between a third of a pound to half a pound of meat per person. Typically, a classic-sized burger patty weighs a quarter of a pound, while a hot dog comes in at 1.6 ounces (a tenth of a pound). With 20% extra then added on, that falls perfectly in line with estimates, ensuring that every guest leaves your party fed and happy. So, for example, if you have 10 people at the party, cook an extra two burgers and two hot dogs — just in case.
Portion sides in addition to meats
When hosting a get-together, burgers and hot dogs aren't usually the only food offerings — ample snacks and sides round out the experience. Expectedly, satiation varies per recipe; classic cookout dishes like pasta salad come more filling than a leafy salad, for example. Still, you'll want to portion such accompaniments just as much as the meats, rounding out the meal with the ideal level of food.
Estimate approximately four to six ounces of one side per person, totaling around half a pound per diner. Tweak the prepared quantity depending on the dish — some foods are naturally consumed in a larger quantity. A reliable basic potato salad, for example, is easier to eat in abundance, so allot it six ounces. Creamed corn and cole slaw taste delicious, but they fare better as accoutrements — around four ounces per person hits the mark. Alongside a simple hot dog and burger menu, no need to go overboard with sides: One starch and one vegetable should do the trick. Like that, you'll have a generous spread to share, without fear of hungry guests or excessive leftovers.