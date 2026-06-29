Having A Cookout? Here's How Many Hot Dogs And Burgers You Need

An outdoor cookout checks lots of fun boxes: Socializing, sunshine, and the smell of smoke. Nothing kills the momentum quite like running out of food, though. Few hosts would want guests snacking on chips in lieu of dinner — or even worse — ordering meal delivery to the party. So if you're keeping it classic and crafting hot dogs and burgers for a cookout, avoid the guesswork and stick to a formula for food portioning.

The math is easy. Allot for one hot dog and one burger per person, then add on about 20% for good measure, ensuring seconds are on the table. Such a quantity goes right in line with the typical guidance of between a third of a pound to half a pound of meat per person. Typically, a classic-sized burger patty weighs a quarter of a pound, while a hot dog comes in at 1.6 ounces (a tenth of a pound). With 20% extra then added on, that falls perfectly in line with estimates, ensuring that every guest leaves your party fed and happy. So, for example, if you have 10 people at the party, cook an extra two burgers and two hot dogs — just in case.