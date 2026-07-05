The Forgotten Atlanta Steakhouse That Had Lobster 'Even A New Englander Would Approve'

Atlanta is the beating heart of Southern comfort food, with an increasingly thriving international culinary scene. Of all the dishes it's commonly associated with, lobster and steak is not one of them — a delicious surf-and-turf pairing, like steak strips and bouillabaisse butter. That is, aside from one Underground Atlanta restaurant — W.D. Crowley's Steak and Lobster House — that would have impressed even the most discerning New England food purists back in the 1970s.

Located in the historic downtown Atlanta shopping district, W.D. Crowley's served steak charcoaled on a hearth along with lobster of the sort "which even a New Englander would approve," as claimed in a 1971 piece in The Atlanta Journal. For a Southern city, this was a unique selling point, making the establishment a beloved spot in the downtown Atlanta food scene. Unfortunately, its closure a mere few years later reflects the decline of Underground Atlanta, as well as a shift in the city's urban patterns.