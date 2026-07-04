The Fast Food Seafood Chain That Sells Cheesecake Factory Desserts

While the Cheesecake Factory has a notoriously long menu featuring a wide variety of foods and treats, the main event at the restaurant chain is, of course, its namesake cheesecakes. At any given time, more than 30 flavors are offered at the company's restaurant locations. But did you know the Cheesecake Factory also operates a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked goods for third-party customers? Included among them is a perhaps seemingly unlikely client: fast food seafood chain Long John Silver's.

LJS serves fare like shrimp, Alaskan pollock, salmon, batter-dipped fish sandwiches, and seafood tacos — the kind of menu offerings one expects at a joint specializing in fish. Exactly how well cheesecake fits into the picture, we're not sure, but the chain partnered with Cheesecake Factory in 2023 to make a small selection of its signature desserts available to Long John Silver's customers.

Whether you think the pairing is odd or not, the good news is the collaboration puts the famous cheesecake within closer reach of many people who don't have a Cheesecake Factory restaurant nearby. While Long John Silver's restaurants aren't as plentiful as they once were — the formerly widespread fish chain has lost over 1,000 locations — there are still 477 restaurants remaining in the United States as of June 2026, more than tripling the availability of those scrumptious Cheesecake Factory desserts.