The Fast Food Seafood Chain That Sells Cheesecake Factory Desserts
While the Cheesecake Factory has a notoriously long menu featuring a wide variety of foods and treats, the main event at the restaurant chain is, of course, its namesake cheesecakes. At any given time, more than 30 flavors are offered at the company's restaurant locations. But did you know the Cheesecake Factory also operates a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked goods for third-party customers? Included among them is a perhaps seemingly unlikely client: fast food seafood chain Long John Silver's.
LJS serves fare like shrimp, Alaskan pollock, salmon, batter-dipped fish sandwiches, and seafood tacos — the kind of menu offerings one expects at a joint specializing in fish. Exactly how well cheesecake fits into the picture, we're not sure, but the chain partnered with Cheesecake Factory in 2023 to make a small selection of its signature desserts available to Long John Silver's customers.
Whether you think the pairing is odd or not, the good news is the collaboration puts the famous cheesecake within closer reach of many people who don't have a Cheesecake Factory restaurant nearby. While Long John Silver's restaurants aren't as plentiful as they once were — the formerly widespread fish chain has lost over 1,000 locations — there are still 477 restaurants remaining in the United States as of June 2026, more than tripling the availability of those scrumptious Cheesecake Factory desserts.
Long John Silver's menu features unique Cheesecake Factory variations
This sweet partnership between Long John Silver's and Cheesecake Factory's bakery division launched in April 2023, leading with two cheesecake flavors. The desserts aren't identical to those sold in Cheesecake Factory restaurants, though. For instance, one of the inaugural options, which is still on the Long John Silver's menu as of June 2026, is called Cheesecake Factory Bakery Classic Cheesecake. While it's similar to the Original Cheesecake served in the brand's restaurants, it doesn't include the signature Sour Cream Topping.
The other original flavor, Cheesecake Factory Bakery Triple Chocolate Cheesecake, features a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate cheesecake filling, a semisweet chocolate ganache topping, and a sprinkling of semisweet chocolate chips. This cheesecake doesn't appear on Cheesecake Factory restaurant menus, though a similar flavor, Cheesecake Factory Triple Chocolate Decadence, has been available in grocery stores in the past.
In 2025, a third flavor joined Long John Silver's dessert lineup: Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake. Featuring Reese's Peanut Butter and chocolate-flavored cheesecake filling topped with chocolate ganache and chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, the dessert is a somewhat simpler version of the multilayered Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake found in Cheesecake Factory restaurants.
The Cheesecake Factory began as a wholesale bakery business
While the Cheesecake Factory restaurant concept debuted in 1978, selling cheesecakes directly to third-party restaurants, like Long John Silver's, is actually where the company's story began. In the 1940s, company founder Evelyn Overton found inspiration in a cheesecake recipe printed in a local newspaper in Detroit, Michigan, where she lived. This inspired the brand's famous Original Cheesecake flavor, and was such a hit that Overton was soon making and selling cakes out of her basement, with some of the city's best restaurants among her clientele.
Fast-forward a few decades, and the first official Cheesecake Factory Bakery location was established in Los Angeles in 1972. Today, the bakery operates out of two production facilities, one in Calabasas Hills, California, and the other in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. An additional facility is being considered in Charlestown, Indiana. Through these facilities, around 60 varieties of Cheesecake Factory-branded cheesecakes and other baked desserts are produced for Cheesecake Factory restaurants, international licensees, and third-party clients like Long John Silver's.
The brand's bakeries also produce a retail line called The Cheesecake Factory At Home, offering smaller versions of the signature desserts found in its restaurants. These products include whole cheesecakes and layer cakes, quarter-sized cheesecake products called The Wedge, Grab & Go single-serve slices, and three-pack mini cupcakes.