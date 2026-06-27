How To Make A Blood Orange Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

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Bartending in the summertime beckons simplicity — why make tipples too complicated — and if there's one citrusy mixer that's worth leaning on, it's blood orange. Boasting an intricate sweet-sour flavor, the fruit is perfectly poised for mixed drinks. Blood orange goes well with an array of spirits and liqueurs, not to mention the appearance is dependably striking, with resultant cocktails taking on a dark ruby color.

Not sure where to start? Whip up a blood orange vodka soda. For easiest assembly, simply grab a package of citrus-flavored soda, say, Whole Foods Market Blood Orange Italian Soda, then mix with the vodka. A touch more than two shots per can should do the trick, although feel free to adjust strength per occasion. The drink is super easy to batch, too, with room for subtle tweaks such as a sprig of mint or an aromatic liqueur.

Two ingredient vodka cocktails let the fruit's flavor shine while keeping the drink nice and drinkable. If you're lucky to have fresh blood orange on hand, squeeze the juice alongside club soda for a zestier spin, adding on simple syrup to lend some sweetness. Regardless of the ingredients, serve over ice and enjoy. For a citrus traditionally available in spring and winter, blood orange shines in summertime.