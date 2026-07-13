What Sets Amish Broccoli Salad Apart?
Amish cuisine has inspired an array of American classics. The Pennsylvania Dutch created dishes like scrapple, hot bacon dressing, and whoopie pies, not to mention laid the groundwork for beloved chicken and waffles. The culture gave rise to many lesser-known recipes, too, like Amish broccoli salad.
The comforting dish consists of raw broccoli, cauliflower, and onion, all smothered in a mayo-based dressing and mixed with cheddar and bacon. Savvily merging pantry staples, the salad adds up to a complex medley of textures and flavors. The raw vegetables add crunch and a gentle peppery bite, while the frequent use of sharp cheddar lends a further edge. Bacon imbues a salty, savory dimension, and the addition of apple cider vinegar introduces tangy flavors into the mix.
@lovina_zook
This recipe is in my Amish cookbook on my website ➡️🔗
Unusual for a cruciferous-heavy recipe, Amish broccoli salad traditionally utilizes a generous pour of sugar in the dressing, an element that really sets the dish apart. Mixed into mayo — the best base for creamy salad dressings — it's an unusual combination of ingredients that hits all the right notes.
Amish broccoli salad welcomes various tweaks
Rooted in seasonal dining, Amish cuisine often highlights freshly harvested vegetables. Over time, the recipe for broccoli salad became a potluck favorite. Accordingly, the dish welcomes a wide array of other ingredients, too.
Cooks often augment Amish broccoli salad with dried berries. Cranberries or raisins kick up the sweetness a gentle notch while adding a soft textural element. Some also add raw, chopped apples — a beloved Amish ingredient — tweaking the dish into even more fruit-forward territory. Additionally, nuts provide another way to modify the texture. Traditional recipes incorporate sunflower seeds, while modern ones use cashews, pecans, or sliced almonds to give the dish an extra-crunchy spin.
All enveloped in the dressing, the dish can turn out pretty heavy, so some newer renditions creatively use Greek yogurt or sour cream to cut the mayo. Furthermore, some cooks reach for turkey bacon instead of fatty pork bacon to lighten the dish. The magic of Amish broccoli salad rests in the pairing of crunchy and creamy — a quality that can be crafted using many different ingredients.