What Sets Amish Broccoli Salad Apart?

Amish cuisine has inspired an array of American classics. The Pennsylvania Dutch created dishes like scrapple, hot bacon dressing, and whoopie pies, not to mention laid the groundwork for beloved chicken and waffles. The culture gave rise to many lesser-known recipes, too, like Amish broccoli salad.

The comforting dish consists of raw broccoli, cauliflower, and onion, all smothered in a mayo-based dressing and mixed with cheddar and bacon. Savvily merging pantry staples, the salad adds up to a complex medley of textures and flavors. The raw vegetables add crunch and a gentle peppery bite, while the frequent use of sharp cheddar lends a further edge. Bacon imbues a salty, savory dimension, and the addition of apple cider vinegar introduces tangy flavors into the mix.

@lovina_zook This recipe is in my Amish cookbook on my website ➡️🔗 ♬ original sound – Lovina

Unusual for a cruciferous-heavy recipe, Amish broccoli salad traditionally utilizes a generous pour of sugar in the dressing, an element that really sets the dish apart. Mixed into mayo — the best base for creamy salad dressings — it's an unusual combination of ingredients that hits all the right notes.