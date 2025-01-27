The Best Base For Creamy Salad Dressings, According To A Chef
When mixing your own creamy salad dressing at home, there are many options for the mixture's base. Are certain foundational ingredients better than others when making the topping from scratch? We asked Chef David Kirschner, CEO and founder of dineDK Private Dining, to share his go-to base for ultra-creamy salad dressings.
The chef explained that he has a couple of favorites he regularly uses. "I like to combine mayo and buttermilk or use just yogurt as the base when making creamy dressings," Kirschner shared.
Whether you're aiming for a creamy guacamole salad dressing, a tasty ranch dressing (which was actually invented by a cowboy), or any other combination you want to try, both bases are ideal for creating a topping that is delicious and well-balanced in texture and taste. "Buttermilk, just like yogurt, brings acidity along with its creamy texture to the dressing," Kirschner explained. "This helps create a complex flavor and helps keep the dressing light and able to coat all the salad ingredients."
More creamy salad dressing tips
When using a yogurt base for your dressing, plain Greek yogurt is the best option because of its greater thickness compared to regular yogurt (though regular yogurt can also be used). While Greek yogurt with 0% fat content can work, a higher fat percentage will result in a creamier dressing. If you have a milk sensitivity or follow a vegan lifestyle, you can substitute plain, unsweetened coconut yogurt. Plain goat yogurt is another fantastic option if you're allergic or sensitive to cow dairy specifically.
Whether you opt for a mayo/buttermilk foundation or yogurt, certain techniques can help you achieve the perfect creamy consistency. Using an immersion blender to mix the ingredients, for instance, not only saves you the effort of brisk whisking, but also efficiently emulsifies the mixture into a thick, ultra-creamy, and well-blended dressing.
If your dressing turns out too salty when all is said and done, you can quickly balance it by adding a naturally sweet liquid element, such as honey, pure maple syrup, or agave. These higher-viscosity sweeteners not only help counteract the saltiness, but also contribute to the smoothness you want without diluting your dressing's texture.