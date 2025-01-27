The Best Base For Creamy Salad Dressings, According To A Chef

When mixing your own creamy salad dressing at home, there are many options for the mixture's base. Are certain foundational ingredients better than others when making the topping from scratch? We asked Chef David Kirschner, CEO and founder of dineDK Private Dining, to share his go-to base for ultra-creamy salad dressings.

The chef explained that he has a couple of favorites he regularly uses. "I like to combine mayo and buttermilk or use just yogurt as the base when making creamy dressings," Kirschner shared.

Whether you're aiming for a creamy guacamole salad dressing, a tasty ranch dressing (which was actually invented by a cowboy), or any other combination you want to try, both bases are ideal for creating a topping that is delicious and well-balanced in texture and taste. "Buttermilk, just like yogurt, brings acidity along with its creamy texture to the dressing," Kirschner explained. "This helps create a complex flavor and helps keep the dressing light and able to coat all the salad ingredients."