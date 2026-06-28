The Unexpected Juice You Should Splash On Your Scrambled Eggs

When you're making eggs in the morning, scrambled is a great way to go. You just whisk them and pour them into a hot pan with some butter or oil, and keep an eye on them so they don't overcook. There are plenty of tips for restaurant-quality scrambled eggs — like using the right cookware (preferably non-stick or cast iron) and starting with room-temperature eggs. And there are several interesting techniques for cooking scrambled eggs at home, like adding a little mayo or even white wine. But one technique you may never have considered is adding a little pickle juice to your raw eggs before cooking them.

Making scrambled eggs with pickle juice will give them a nice hit of vinegar flavor, plus garlic, dill, and whatever else is in the brine. If you like pickles and you like eggs, this is something you need to try. Not only will the pickle brine add flavor, but adding a little acid will make your scrambled eggs softer. It helps break down the proteins so the end result is fluffy and sort of curdled, rather than a big congealed clump. To enhance your scrambled eggs with pickle juice, you can simply whisk in about a tablespoon per three or four eggs before you cook them or add the brine as they're cooking, right as they're about to solidify in the pan. It's a nice trick that will give you wonderfully airy eggs with a nice bit of added zing.