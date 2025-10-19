The Common Pantry Staple We Never Thought To Add To Fried Eggs (But It Makes So Much Sense)

It's no secret that vinegar is a versatile kitchen staple — in fact, adding vinegar to cake batter is the best baking hack. But, when it comes to fried eggs, the key is to add the vinegar at the correct time. "Timing is everything," warns McCormick. "Just before the eggs go into your pan, stir in the vinegar — a teaspoon or two mixed with your oil or butter as it heats," he says. "The acid is dispersed evenly, so the whites coagulate as soon as they come into contact with the hot surface." For poached eggs, it's best to add two teaspoons of vinegar as the water begins to boil to keep the eggs together, advises McCormick. Adding a splash of vinegar to hard-boiled eggs makes peeling a breeze, as the acidity of the vinegar erodes the calcium carbonate in the shell.

As for the type of vinegar to use for your fried eggs, McCormick is clear on that. "A clear, light vinegar allows the egg's natural brightness to shine without making its own statement," he says. He also warns against any "strong or dark vinegars, like balsamic or malt, which can muddy the color and overwhelm the aroma." For fried eggs in particular, McCormick says the best option is "rice vinegar or white wine vinegar — they are mild, a little fruity and not as punchy as to kill the delicate egg flavor." Wine vinegar is known to add a nuanced flavor to eggs while creating a creamy texture.