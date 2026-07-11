Make Better Root Beer Floats With An Easy Extra Step

A root beer float requires only two ingredients – root beer and vanilla ice cream. Oh, how delectably the components mingle, though. The drink is whimsically foamy, sweet but not decadent, and loaded with a nostalgic magic. Despite the straightforward ingredient list, it's a beverage that packs a surprising complexity. Yes, you can make your own sassafras syrup for some homemade root beer, but the bottled stuff is just as delicious.

One especially critical quality is temperature. You want the root beer float as chilly as possible — both to increase the refreshment and keep the textures pleasurable. Many recommend freezing the glass to ease prep, but take it one step further by chilling the ice cream and vessel together. Such a move keeps the ice cream extra firm, helping it adhere to the bottom. Plus, the cold temperature also leads to extra fizz. Conveniently, you only need about 15 minutes in the freezer to attain the necessary cooling.

As a result, the root beer's mouthfeel improves significantly. You don't need to worry about a goopy, half-melted drink — there's adequate textural separation. All the while, the quintessential fun and fizzy quality is kicked up a notch, thereby making the popular root beer drink extra tasty.