Make Better Root Beer Floats With An Easy Extra Step
A root beer float requires only two ingredients – root beer and vanilla ice cream. Oh, how delectably the components mingle, though. The drink is whimsically foamy, sweet but not decadent, and loaded with a nostalgic magic. Despite the straightforward ingredient list, it's a beverage that packs a surprising complexity. Yes, you can make your own sassafras syrup for some homemade root beer, but the bottled stuff is just as delicious.
One especially critical quality is temperature. You want the root beer float as chilly as possible — both to increase the refreshment and keep the textures pleasurable. Many recommend freezing the glass to ease prep, but take it one step further by chilling the ice cream and vessel together. Such a move keeps the ice cream extra firm, helping it adhere to the bottom. Plus, the cold temperature also leads to extra fizz. Conveniently, you only need about 15 minutes in the freezer to attain the necessary cooling.
As a result, the root beer's mouthfeel improves significantly. You don't need to worry about a goopy, half-melted drink — there's adequate textural separation. All the while, the quintessential fun and fizzy quality is kicked up a notch, thereby making the popular root beer drink extra tasty.
More ways to enhance a root beer float
In addition to chilling the glass, consider other adjustments to kick your root beer float up a notch. As with simple drinks, the quality of constituents plays an important role. Not every root beer tastes the same, with some brands offering more of the distinct spice flavor and fizz than others. Selecting the best one for the float comes down to personal taste — but it's generally a good idea to opt for a root beer with more character. Barqs is a classic, as is A&W, but don't overlook smaller, independent brands, too. You could even take inspo from a two-ingredient mixed drink that tastes like ice cream and add a little rum.
The ice cream deserves the same level of attention. Look for store-bought vanilla ice creams made with the highest quality ingredients to let the drink properly shine. The dessert's airiness directly translates to float foaminess, so avoid a pint that has been long-opened. For optimal freshness, you could consider churning your own ice cream. Placing preparation of this component into your own hands lets you craft a rich, custard-like ice cream — yielding an extra decadent-tasting float. For a top-tier rendition, load the frozen dessert with vanilla flavor and pair it with a bold root beer, lending the drink maximum character.