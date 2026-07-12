This Bakery Has Been In Business For Over 850 Years
Europe is home to a breadth of storied culinary destinations. The oldest pub in the world, located in Athlone, Ireland, has been around since A.D. 900, while the longest continually operating restaurant has served Spanish Madrileños since 1725. One of the globe's oldest bakeries operates on the continent, too. Salzburg, Austria's Stiftsbäckerei has baked bread since 1160.
Translated into English as St. Peter's Abbey Bakery, the city landmark is deeply ingrained in the city's culture. The bakery operates as part of a historic seventh-century monastery, with monks historically helming the bread-making. The business opened following the construction of a fast-flowing canal carved into the mountainside, which, in turn, powered the mill. For more than 850 years, bakers have made fresh loaves of sourdough on-site.
To this day, Stiftsbäckerei maintains a staunchly traditional approach. The mill, only lightly modernized, is still used to grind rye into flour. Grain is thoughtfully sourced from select Austrian farmers, and the bread-making process follows a natural sourdough method, including patient proofing. The thoughtful details add up to a style of bread long cherished by the community.
Salzburg's Stiftsbäckerei sells traditional Austrian baked goods
Stop by a bakery that has been making bread the same way for generations, and the history can be sensed in each bite. Accordingly, Stiftsbäckerei draws widespread acclaim. The business is open five days a week, with allotted bread release times due to popular demand. The sourdough is especially famous, but customers also line up to grab white bread, brioche, and other baked goods.
Customers report finding options like milchbrotzopf, an airy braided bread also popular in Switzerland, as well as small loaves spiced with fennel and cumin, and sweet renditions stuffed with raisins. Availability varies, with wait times to be expected, but for most, the payoff is worthwhile: "Stiftsbäckerei St. Peter uses a traditional wood-fired oven, and you can really taste the difference — crispy crust, soft inside, and full of flavor," noted a Google reviewer. "You can truly taste the history and craftsmanship." All served out of a sparse, rustic space up a mountainside, Stiftsbäckerei makes for a truly memorable bakery experience.