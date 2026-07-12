This Bakery Has Been In Business For Over 850 Years

Europe is home to a breadth of storied culinary destinations. The oldest pub in the world, located in Athlone, Ireland, has been around since A.D. 900, while the longest continually operating restaurant has served Spanish Madrileños since 1725. One of the globe's oldest bakeries operates on the continent, too. Salzburg, Austria's Stiftsbäckerei has baked bread since 1160.

Translated into English as St. Peter's Abbey Bakery, the city landmark is deeply ingrained in the city's culture. The bakery operates as part of a historic seventh-century monastery, with monks historically helming the bread-making. The business opened following the construction of a fast-flowing canal carved into the mountainside, which, in turn, powered the mill. For more than 850 years, bakers have made fresh loaves of sourdough on-site.

To this day, Stiftsbäckerei maintains a staunchly traditional approach. The mill, only lightly modernized, is still used to grind rye into flour. Grain is thoughtfully sourced from select Austrian farmers, and the bread-making process follows a natural sourdough method, including patient proofing. The thoughtful details add up to a style of bread long cherished by the community.