What Cheeses Are Actually In Store-Bought Mexican-Style Shredded Cheese Blend?

Shredded Mexican cheese blends are often used in American-style, Mexican-inspired dishes, which sometimes get lumped into the Tex-Mex category but include dishes from places as far from Texas (or Mexico) as Minnesota. But using melting cheese isn't an only-in-the-U.S. type of thing, because there are quite a few traditional Mexican dishes with pretty impressive cheese pulls. Take alambres, which are like fajita platters smothered in melted cheese. And many dishes from northern Mexican states, which border the U.S., feature cheeses like quesadilla, asadero, and Chihuahua, which was actually created by German Mennonite settlers.

Americans living close to the Mexican border may have come in contact with these cheeses, liked their mild flavors and stretchy consistencies, and incorporated them into the first Tex-Mex dishes. As a localized version of Mexican cuisine started to take shape in the U.S., those who didn't have access to these traditional Mexican melting cheeses may have replaced them with common American-style cheeses possessing similar properties: mild cheddar and the naturalized American cheese, Monterey Jack. One or both of these were used as the default "Mexican cheese" in the U.S. for a while. A Redditor claiming to have grown up in South Texas commented that "shredded sharp cheddar is the gold standard in [Tex-Mex]," and it's still used at Taco Bell, even in its most affordable menu item: the Cheesy Roll Up.

I always remember mild cheddar and/or Monterey Jack appearing on the table when my Texan mother would make tacos. But as Americans became more aware of the traditional foods of Mexico and demand for them grew, perhaps American cheesemakers began to expand their repertoire, and now store-bought Mexican cheese blends include a little bit of the old-school "taco cheese" along with some more traditional varieties.