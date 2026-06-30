Does Oat Water Work As A Fertilizer For Your Vegetable Garden?

Social media allows small gardening experts to share their unique tricks with the world, spreading techniques that may otherwise receive little attention. A recent fad of using oat water as fertilizer has taken some sites by storm, but, unfortunately, it's not quite as effective as some creators may lead you to believe.

The claim is based on oatmeal's particularly high phosphorus and potassium content. You can find these building blocks in most any store-bought plant food because they cultivate larger fruit and regulate water and sugar distribution, respectively. Some creators claim that soaking oatmeal in water for at least an hour draws out these nutrients to create a potent, DIY fertilizer, but, in reality, you're getting trace amounts at best.

It likely started thanks to the time-tested practice of using eggshell tea to fertilize your garden, where soaking them draws out huge amounts of calcium carbonate to strengthen plant cell walls. However, not only is this trick more effective, but it also makes great use of food waste, whereas oat water just causes you to waste oats you could have eaten for breakfast. Keep in mind that for nutrients to become available to plants, they must undergo some degree of microbial decay, where tiny organisms essentially "refine" them into something usable.