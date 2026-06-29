The Lesser-Known Pizza Chain That Started In Colorado In The '80s

When you need something for dinner ASAP, a pizza can be clutch. Depending on where you live, you can go after some of the best budget pizza chains. Or, no matter where you are, as long as there's a grocery store nearby, you can likely grab a highly-ranked frozen pie. But if you're ordering takeout, there might be some local spots you've never even heard of. This one is a regional favorite, only available in four states, and while it historically may not be thought of as any kind of hyper-specialized pizza, it was beloved in my dorm room for both quality and price. As it turns out, the chain has some shine when it comes to primo offerings. If you can get your hands on it, you might want to try something from Blackjack Pizza & Salads, a true Colorado original.

Founder Vince Schmuhl launched the brand after working for several years at Domino's. While Domino's was one of the early industry giants, Schmuhl believed the Rocky Mountain region's pizza landscape had room for a fresh alternative to the standard options. In 1983, he opened the first Blackjack in Federal Heights, Colorado (just north of Denver). A second location in Greeley quickly followed, kicking off an expansion across the Denver Metro Area.