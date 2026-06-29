The Lesser-Known Pizza Chain That Started In Colorado In The '80s
When you need something for dinner ASAP, a pizza can be clutch. Depending on where you live, you can go after some of the best budget pizza chains. Or, no matter where you are, as long as there's a grocery store nearby, you can likely grab a highly-ranked frozen pie. But if you're ordering takeout, there might be some local spots you've never even heard of. This one is a regional favorite, only available in four states, and while it historically may not be thought of as any kind of hyper-specialized pizza, it was beloved in my dorm room for both quality and price. As it turns out, the chain has some shine when it comes to primo offerings. If you can get your hands on it, you might want to try something from Blackjack Pizza & Salads, a true Colorado original.
Founder Vince Schmuhl launched the brand after working for several years at Domino's. While Domino's was one of the early industry giants, Schmuhl believed the Rocky Mountain region's pizza landscape had room for a fresh alternative to the standard options. In 1983, he opened the first Blackjack in Federal Heights, Colorado (just north of Denver). A second location in Greeley quickly followed, kicking off an expansion across the Denver Metro Area.
Blackjack Pizza offers fresh, affordable regional favorites
Blackjack Pizza & Salads, as the name suggests, offers the regular fare of cheese and sauce on an oven-crisped crust, along with standard Greek and Caesar salads. In the dorm room, we ordered Blackjack for the price. As of June 2026, you can get a Six Buck Lunch with a calzone or an 8-inch pie, plus a bottle of soda, for $6.99.
Beyond the cheap and tasty dorm meal, Blackjack has a number of truly homegrown specialty pizzas. The Mediterranean Chicken Pizza, with grilled chicken, red onions, green and black olives, and feta cheese, offers a bit of nuance, while the Jackpot Pizza throws just about everything at it: pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, bacon, mushrooms, and more.
Beyond Colorado, Blackjack is currently available in Arizona, Wyoming, and Florida. And while you may not be able to get all the specialty pies at every location, there are definitely plenty of originals to try. The salads are made fresh, so you're not going home with something soggy, and the dough is made daily for the perfect oven-kissed, melty-cheese texture. And if you're not familiar with Colorado or the state's cuisine, it's worth noting that both might be a little closer to the Southwestern U.S. than you think. So whatever you order, don't be afraid to add a few extra jalapeños.