What Tim Hortons Does With Its Leftover Donuts

Tim Hortons may be headquartered up north in Canada, but it has spread throughout much of the U.S., and it is one of the larger coffee chains in the world. Aside from its java (which includes the off-menu Wayne Gretzky coffee), the chain is largely known for its food items, including a variety of baked goods, such as muffins, cookies, buttery croissants, and especially its donuts and donut holes, the latter of which are fancifully named Timbits. As you might imagine, at the end of the day, there can be a lot of donuts left over, and if you were wondering what happens to them, the answer may surprise you. It's ultimately up to the individual store manager, but most instruct their employees to trash the leftover donuts, tossing them into dumpsters.

You might be thinking that it's an immense waste of food, and why can't employees take the leftovers at the end of the day? According to one Reddit user, "[Corporate doesn't] let staff take food home anymore because they [don't] want people to overproduce food in order to take it home." Essentially, Tim Hortons doesn't want to create a surplus where there otherwise might have been none.