Guy Fieri Will Never Use This Store-Bought Product – Even On Camping Trips

Many of us probably didn't grow up helping Nonna pack cauldrons of fresh tomato sauce into jars. I certainly didn't, and I grew up with Hunt's, an American brand that can retail for under $2 and is widely available at most grocery stores. But this budget-friendly option does include some ingredients that may not be present in homemade sauce, such as high-fructose corn syrup and citric acid, which is used as a preservative in many canned foods. Slightly more expensive brands, like Bertolli, also include ingredients such as calcium chloride and citric acid.

Higher-end sauces are often a different story. Many of the selections at Eataly, a chain of upscale Italian grocery stores, do not include added chemicals or preservatives. However, these sauces tend to cost much more than a can of Hunt's, with many options priced at more than $10. Even widely available supermarket brands like Rao's Homemade can retail for around $9, but they largely contain ingredients you can find in your home kitchen. When it comes to jarred sauces, you really do get what you pay for.

Creamy sauces can present a whole other problem. Rao's Alfredo sauce, for instance, includes disodium phosphate, which helps neutralize the pH of dairy and prevent it from curdling, and xanthan gum, a common thickener in many processed foods. This is the price to pay for turning something that spoils quickly into a shelf-stable pantry item. If you want creamy pasta, you're better off getting these types of sauces from the refrigerated section of your grocery store or making your own fettuccine Alfredo. You can also make a vodka sauce with a jar of tomato sauce, some heavy cream, and as much booze as you can handle.