How To Make A Shortcut Vodka Sauce With Jarred Pasta Sauce

Like most traditional vodka sauce recipes, Matt Harding's abbreviated version begins with an aromatic. "You can start with shallots (fancy) or some fine-chopped onions," Harding explained, "saute, add in garlic and slightly toast [it], add chili flakes, [and] add in tomato paste." Once all these ingredients are in place, lower the heat just a bit and let the mixture cook out for about three to five minutes. Then it's time for the title character: vodka.

Harding noted that you should use the alcohol to deglaze, which is a technique where you add liquid to a hot pan to loosen the deliciously browned pieces that are stuck to the bottom. At this point, if you want to get a little flamboyant with your sauce cooking, Harding suggested that you flambé. Flambé starts with adding alcohol to a hot pan — which, if you were following along closely, you already did — then setting it on fire. It's certainly showy (consider the drama of bananas foster or a Christmas pudding), but it also adds a caramelized flavor to the sauce as the alcohol cooks off.

Whether you flambé or not, the next step is where the trusty tomato sauce jar comes in. Harding said to add your tomato sauce into the mixture, along with a basil leaf and a little bit of heavy cream. Once you've got that simmering away, finish off with parmesan cheese and butter — then you're dining on penne alla vodka in a fraction of the time.