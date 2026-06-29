Elevate Your Wendy's Baconator With These 5 Ordering Tips

I'll admit, I come to this article with a great deal of prejudice — I'm a huge Baconator fan. It just contains everything good about a burger: lots of beef, lots of bacon, lots of cheese, a soft potato bun, creamy mayo, and tangy ketchup, all melting into a magical medley in your mouth. As much as I love the beefy, bacony sandwich, though, even the bodacious Baconator can be enhanced if you know how to navigate Wendy's ordering options.

While Wendy's customization choices aren't nearly as robust as those at "Have It Your Way" fast-food royal family member Burger King, there is nonetheless room for innovation. Cases in point are the Baconator upgrade options on the forthcoming list, which take this already over-the-top burger to even greater heights. We highly recommend trying them out on your upcoming trips to that fast-food franchise with the redhaired, pigtailed girl on the sign — who, incidentally, is based on restaurant founder Dave Thomas' real daughter, though he later came to regret making her the name and face of his company. For better or worse, though, the real-life Wendy is the inspiration behind the household name, and the Baconator is one of the chain's most popular and iconic sandwiches.

Per the Wendy's website, to "baconate" means to "make everything better," and I, for one, agree with that sentiment. It's honestly difficult to imagine feeling unhappy with that melty, meaty giant of a burger between your hands. If you feel the way I do, keep reading for some innovative ways to get your Baconator on with even more fierceness!