How To Order A McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Norwegian Style

That popular seafood sandwich known as the Filet-O-Fish is a unique fast-food burger, with its square shape and never a whole piece of cheese. Interestingly, while U.S. Filet-O-Fishes feature just that odd half-slice of American cheese — reportedly because it balances well with the tartar sauce and filet coating, and a whole one would overwhelm the fish's mild flavor — there's an international version of the sandwich, available in Nordic nations like Norway and Sweden, that serves up the whole cheese slice. And that's not the only thing that sets the Fish McFeast apart from a regular Filet-O-Fish. While its patty is made from Alaskan pollock, which is the same type of fish McDonald's uses for the American FoF, that's pretty much where their similarities end.

If you want to try a Fish McFeast, you can customize a regular FoF to come pretty darn close to the Norwegian version with just a little creative ordering. It's definitely easier than hopping a plane to another country!

The Fish McFeast adds a host of toppings that the bare-bones U.S. Filet-O-Fish doesn't have, including veggies like tomato, iceberg lettuce, pickled cucumber, and onion. Instead of tartar sauce, the Fish McFeast features ketchup, mustard, and something called McFeast Sauce, which contains canola oil, mustard flour, and lemon juice concentrate, among its other ingredients. Those who have tried the sauce describe it as being similar to a tangy mayonnaise. Also, unlike the classic Filet-O-Fish, which has a steamed bun, Fish McFeast is more like a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in the bread department, featuring a toasted sesame seed bun instead.