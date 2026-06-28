How To Order A McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Norwegian Style
That popular seafood sandwich known as the Filet-O-Fish is a unique fast-food burger, with its square shape and never a whole piece of cheese. Interestingly, while U.S. Filet-O-Fishes feature just that odd half-slice of American cheese — reportedly because it balances well with the tartar sauce and filet coating, and a whole one would overwhelm the fish's mild flavor — there's an international version of the sandwich, available in Nordic nations like Norway and Sweden, that serves up the whole cheese slice. And that's not the only thing that sets the Fish McFeast apart from a regular Filet-O-Fish. While its patty is made from Alaskan pollock, which is the same type of fish McDonald's uses for the American FoF, that's pretty much where their similarities end.
If you want to try a Fish McFeast, you can customize a regular FoF to come pretty darn close to the Norwegian version with just a little creative ordering. It's definitely easier than hopping a plane to another country!
The Fish McFeast adds a host of toppings that the bare-bones U.S. Filet-O-Fish doesn't have, including veggies like tomato, iceberg lettuce, pickled cucumber, and onion. Instead of tartar sauce, the Fish McFeast features ketchup, mustard, and something called McFeast Sauce, which contains canola oil, mustard flour, and lemon juice concentrate, among its other ingredients. Those who have tried the sauce describe it as being similar to a tangy mayonnaise. Also, unlike the classic Filet-O-Fish, which has a steamed bun, Fish McFeast is more like a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in the bread department, featuring a toasted sesame seed bun instead.
Re-creating the Fish McFeast
First off, you can't fully dupe the Fish McFeast by ordering in the McDonald's app. While most of what you need is available via the app interface, you can't add onions or change the bread to a sesame seed bun. So, if you want the full effect, you have to order in person.
You'll need to request the full slice of American cheese rather than Filet-O-Fish's standard half-piece. This is another thing that can't be done in the app, though it does let you request extra cheese (up to three slices) for FoF, for an upcharge. However, the app doesn't specify whether your extra cheese will be full slices or just extra halves. Another option is ordering the Double Filet-O-Fish as your foundation, which does come standard with a whole cheese slice along with an extra fish patty — and more fish to enjoy definitely isn't a bad thing. Keep in mind, the Double FoF isn't available at every U.S. McDonald's.
You'll need to remove the tartar sauce, which can be done via the app, and add ketchup, mustard, and mayo, since mayo is the closest thing a U.S. McD's has to the McFeast Sauce, similarly containing mustard flour and lemon juice concentrate. Adding tomato, shredded lettuce, and pickles can be done in the app, as well. But, again, adding onions needs to be a verbal request, though getting them shouldn't be a problem, as various McDonald's sandwiches contain onions, including the Big Mac, which features finely chopped onion, and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which has slivered onions (which is closer to the Fish McFeast).
Voila! Your duped Fish McFeast is ready. Now you can ... well ... McFeast on it!