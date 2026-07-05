The BBQ Chain Restaurant That Stops Service Every Day At Noon For 2 Minutes

When you go to a barbecue chain, you know there'll be several kinds of tempting meats to choose from, along with deliciously familiar sides. As with all chains that follow a basic food formula, different brands try to distinguish themselves with things like signature menu items, better value, ingredient quality, and branding. At Mission BBQ, there's a unique tradition of playing the National Anthem every day at noon at all its restaurants. Workers stop what they're doing, customers rise to their feet, and they all face the flag for what the company describes as "the best [two] minutes of our day."

The daily pause is part of the overall theme at Mission BBQ, which performed well in our ranking of popular barbecue chains. Friends and co-founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton wanted their business to salute military members, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. In addition to playing the anthem, the chain's 155 restaurants in 23 states have patriotic decor that features photos, messages, and other items celebrating those who serve. They're closed on Memorial Day and Independence Day, in addition to holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving. They're also shuttered on the chain's Day of Service, the first Monday in January, to help homeless veterans in their communities.

Kraus and Newton, former high-ranking executives at sports apparel brand Under Armour and Outback Steakhouse, respectively, purposely opened the first restaurant in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2011 in recognition of the people they're honoring. They've also donated millions of dollars to related nonprofit organizations, including the USO, Navy SEAL Foundation, and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.