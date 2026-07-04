How To Make A Pineapple Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients

Summer cocktails should always be two things: cold and refreshing. When you also want to keep things easy, it's hard to go wrong with pineapple juice, a tasty bar cart essential, and Malibu, a tropical coconut liqueur that seems to go with just about anything.

What makes this two-ingredient cocktail work so well is the incredible range of taste found in the booze. Malibu is a white rum liqueur that goes quite heavy on the coconut, delivering a combination of bitter, sweet, and fruitiness that barely needs any dressing up to be delicious. However, all that sweetness means it lacks acidity, which always adds tons of bright, sparkly, refreshing flavor to any summer drink. That's where the pineapple juice comes in, providing enough tartness to balance the Malibu's sugariness and expanding the recipe with iconic flavor that no other fruit comes close to mimicking.

Since Malibu is a type of alcohol that goes bad in your liquor cabinet, it should already be cold, meaning you can whip this recipe up at a moment's notice. Still, don't feel like you're limited to just tossing the two ingredients together over ice. Together, they are great for easy boozy ice cream at home, used in a daiquiri machine, or even paired together for some alcohol-infused desserts. Malibu's lower alcohol content helps it freeze into all sorts of treats and lets you pour with a heavy hand to get plenty of flavor without overdoing it.