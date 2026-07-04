How To Make A Pineapple Summer Cocktail With Just 2 Ingredients
Summer cocktails should always be two things: cold and refreshing. When you also want to keep things easy, it's hard to go wrong with pineapple juice, a tasty bar cart essential, and Malibu, a tropical coconut liqueur that seems to go with just about anything.
What makes this two-ingredient cocktail work so well is the incredible range of taste found in the booze. Malibu is a white rum liqueur that goes quite heavy on the coconut, delivering a combination of bitter, sweet, and fruitiness that barely needs any dressing up to be delicious. However, all that sweetness means it lacks acidity, which always adds tons of bright, sparkly, refreshing flavor to any summer drink. That's where the pineapple juice comes in, providing enough tartness to balance the Malibu's sugariness and expanding the recipe with iconic flavor that no other fruit comes close to mimicking.
Since Malibu is a type of alcohol that goes bad in your liquor cabinet, it should already be cold, meaning you can whip this recipe up at a moment's notice. Still, don't feel like you're limited to just tossing the two ingredients together over ice. Together, they are great for easy boozy ice cream at home, used in a daiquiri machine, or even paired together for some alcohol-infused desserts. Malibu's lower alcohol content helps it freeze into all sorts of treats and lets you pour with a heavy hand to get plenty of flavor without overdoing it.
Dressings and mixers pairings for a Malibu-pineapple cocktail
Since this recipe saves you so much time, that only leaves you more to devote to accouterments! From slices of fresh fruit to specialty ice cubes to upgrade juices and seasonings, let your summer guests capitalize on the versatility of this drink with their own concoctions.
When you want to keep your cocktail cold but don't want to water it down, the answer is always to make your own tasty ice cubes. If you add new flavors, such as some berry mash or edible flowers, your drink's flavor profile slowly evolves as you sip in the sun. However, since Malibu and mixer freeze reliably, you can chill your cocktail leftovers to continuously refresh your drink. Freeze some chunks of pineapple and shavings of coconut with them to upgrade the presentation for something truly remarkable.
Small garnishes and mixers can make all the difference in cocktails, but including them is often best left to the person consuming them. It's hard to go wrong with classics like pineapple wedges, maraschino cherries, and berries, but pineapple goes well with all sorts of other flavors as well. You can upgrade any tropical drink with a Tajin rim, boosting both presentation and flavor, and just a dash of grenadine adds tons of color and sweetness to an already decadent cocktail. Displayed on a bed of ice, the bar itself can be just as beautiful and satisfying as what you make from it.