The Retro Memphis Burger Restaurant That Uses 100-Year-Old Grease

Memphis is a foodie paradise — it's renowned for its distinctive style among the many American barbecue regions, with its flavorful spice rubs and tomato-based sauce, and Memphis is even Alton Brown's favorite city for eats in the USA. But while the culinary emphasis in the home of the blues and soul is traditionally on ribs and pulled pork, a retro restaurant that has been around for over 100 years has become a cornerstone in the Memphis community, and it's doing it by serving up burgers cooked in grease that has been around as long as the doors have been open. Dyer's Burgers, on Beale Street, has been famously serving its customers since 1912 (that was the year the Titanic sank, for a little historical perspective), and it's been doing so with history soaked right into the beef patties.

Sure, 100-year-old grease might not sound like the most appetizing thing to nosh, but never fear, it's actually more of a myth than anything – the oil does get strained every single night. That doesn't mean, though, that there aren't at least particles of that OG grease hanging out in the massive, purpose-made skillets where the beef patties get submerged, so there's just enough for Dyer's to make good on its claim to fame. And really, the burgers are so good, you won't care what they're cooked in.