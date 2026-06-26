Starbucks Once Used This Controversial Ingredient In Its Strawberry Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks is known for experimenting with bold flavors and eye-catching ingredients, and few menu items showcase that better than its Frappuccinos. While the frozen drinks are among the chain's biggest sellers, they've also attracted their fair share of criticism for certain tendencies, like prioritizing social media appeal over taste.

The Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, in particular, found itself at the center of a heated controversy in 2012. At the time, Starbucks used cochineal extract, also known as carmine, to give the drink's strawberry base its signature pinkish hue. The issue for many customers, however, was the source of the coloring. Carmine is made from cochineal insects, tiny scale insects whose dried bodies are crushed and processed to create a natural red dye. Its use became public knowledge when a vegan barista leaked the strawberry base's ingredient list to a vegetarian website.

When word spread, customers raised several concerns about the ingredient, even launching a petition demanding that Starbucks stop using it. Much of the criticism came from vegetarians and vegans, who objected to unknowingly consuming a coloring derived from insects. Even among nonvegetarians, many customers were simply put off by the idea that the drink's pink color came from processed insects rather than fruit- or plant-based ingredients. In response to the backlash, Starbucks President Cliff Burrows publicly announced that the company would replace cochineal extract with lycopene, a naturally occurring pigment found in tomatoes and other red fruits and vegetables.