The McDonald's Soup That Boomers Likely Remember

While McSoup is long gone, Campbell Soup Company is still going strong. Despite the company being around since 1869, some of the McSoup flavors it released were not yet available in canned form. Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Beef were already around long before McSoup, but lucky for us, Campbell's likely noticed the hype. When McSoup was discontinued, it started canning some similar varieties. As one Reddit user put it, "You can just buy [Campbell's Broccoli Cheese]. It's the same thing, they started selling it in a can when their contract expired with McDonald's." However, there's no official chili con carne equivalent, though a close substitute is its Chunky Chili with Beans.

What's more, soup lovers visiting international McDonald's locations might actually be in luck. Over in Portugal, customers can find a variety of soup options on offer, including Carrot Cream, Green Bean, and Peasant Soup — a rich blend of kidney beans, ham, and pasta. You'll be able to find these at the chain's McCafé concept, a branch of McDonald's designed around coffee and classic breakfast pastries.

Canned soup definitely has its time and place, but nothing quite compares to the homemade version. Thankfully, most McSoup flavors are super easy to recreate in your own kitchen. Get it right, and even a simple chicken noodle recipe will yield a hearty, comforting bowl that is leagues ahead of anything served through a drive-thru window.