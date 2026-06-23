Why Martha Stewart's First Meeting With Food Network Was A Bit Rocky
Martha Stewart became a household name by teaching us how to, well, optimize the household. From books to magazines to television shows, she's been, and continues to be, everywhere. One of those places is the Food Network, where she first appeared in 1999 with reruns of her show, "Martha Stewart Living." But the lifestyle mogul wasn't quite so beloved by the channel at first, and her awkward relationship with Food Network executives meant she would only return to the channel 19 years later.
As recounted by author Allen Salkin in his tell-all book, "From Scratch: Inside the Food Network," Stewart — already a well-established celebrity by the 1990s — did not make a good first impression on Eric Ober, the president of the then-fledgling TV channel. In 1999, Ober negotiated to acquire old episodes of "Martha Stewart Living," which had debuted in 1993 as a complement to her eponymous magazine and shared all sorts of domestic tips. Stewart was reportedly dismissive during the meeting, refusing to look the executive in the eye or shake his hand. His response? "I don't want to have to see that woman again for the life of this contract" (via The Daily Beast). Off-air tensions aside, the multimillion-dollar deal went ahead, making Stewart one of Food Network's main stars.
Martha Stewart built an enduring, resilient lifestyle empire
Whether she's sharing tips on how to organize the kitchen, teaching us spring-gardening tricks, or revealing her secrets for elevating home-cooked dishes, Martha Stewart is nothing short of a domestic goddess. After her rise to fame with the release of her 1982 bestseller, "Entertaining," her appearance on the Food Network helped further cement her place in American popular culture, as the show continued to air on the channel until the mid-2000s. Still, she would only be formally reintroduced to the network's viewers many years after the end of Eric Ober's tenure, with the executive leaving Food Network a mere year after the deal with Stewart. In 2018, she became a recurring judge on the show "Chopped," and in 2020, she fronted the baking competition series "Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart."
While Stewart has developed an image as a welcoming hostess, her career has not been without its challenges. From 2004 to 2005, the media mogul spent five months in federal prison after being caught up in an insider trading scandal in which she was accused of lying to investigators. However, true to form, Stewart seamlessly emerged from the ordeal and continued to shape the landscape of American lifestyle and culinary television.