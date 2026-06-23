Why Martha Stewart's First Meeting With Food Network Was A Bit Rocky

Martha Stewart became a household name by teaching us how to, well, optimize the household. From books to magazines to television shows, she's been, and continues to be, everywhere. One of those places is the Food Network, where she first appeared in 1999 with reruns of her show, "Martha Stewart Living." But the lifestyle mogul wasn't quite so beloved by the channel at first, and her awkward relationship with Food Network executives meant she would only return to the channel 19 years later.

As recounted by author Allen Salkin in his tell-all book, "From Scratch: Inside the Food Network," Stewart — already a well-established celebrity by the 1990s — did not make a good first impression on Eric Ober, the president of the then-fledgling TV channel. In 1999, Ober negotiated to acquire old episodes of "Martha Stewart Living," which had debuted in 1993 as a complement to her eponymous magazine and shared all sorts of domestic tips. Stewart was reportedly dismissive during the meeting, refusing to look the executive in the eye or shake his hand. His response? "I don't want to have to see that woman again for the life of this contract" (via The Daily Beast). Off-air tensions aside, the multimillion-dollar deal went ahead, making Stewart one of Food Network's main stars.